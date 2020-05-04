Global Oxalic acid Market 2019-2025 Industry Size, Growth, Segmentation, Key Vendors and Forecast Report

The Global Oxalic acid Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of X.XX % by 2025. The market is segmented into Application and region. The market is largely driven by increasing consumption of Oxalic acid.

Oxalic acid is an organic compound. Increasing demand of oxalic acid in pharmaceutical; products with growing population is projected to drive the global oxalic acid market during the forecast period. Moreover, Oxalic acid is also an ingredient found in metal polishing & wood cleaning products which will further propel the market.

Based on Application the market is divided into pharmaceuticals, bleaching agents, rare earth products, dyeing & printing, daily use chemicals, and others. The market is analyzed in six regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region will projected to be the largest market in global Oxalic acid Market.

Pharmaceutical application accounted for largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the projected period, owing to increasing use for purification or dilution purpose.

Some of the key players operating in this market are Radiant Indus Chem Pvt. Ltd., Shanxi Province Yuanping Chemicals Co., Ltd, Star Oxochem Pvt. Ltd., Ube Industries, Ltd., Uranus Chemicals Co., Ltd, among others.

