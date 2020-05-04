Flat Glass Market Demand, Emerging Trends, Top Manufacturer, Top Company Analysis, Business Opportunities by 2023

A research report on “Flat Glass Market – By Technology (Basic Float Glass, Toughened Glass, Laminated Glass, Extra Clear Glass, Others), By End-Use Industry (Construction and Infrastructure, Automotive and Transportation, Solar Energy, Others) & Global Region Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” has been recently produced by Kay Dee Market Insights. The report is categorized in different parts, such as market dynamics, market sizing, competitive analysis and more. Different analytical methods such as Porter’s analysis, PEST analysis and more have been used to get a 360° analysis of the global Flat Glass market. In the competitive landscape part, KD Market Insights has focused on company profiling, market positioning, market share analysis and more.

Global Flat Glass market for a span of 6 years i.e. between 2018 and 2023. This report presents an overview on Flat Glass market and technologies used in it such as Basic Float Glass, Toughened Glass, Laminated Glass, Extra Clear Glass, Others used for various End-Use Industry segments such as Construction and Infrastructure, Automotive and Transportation, Solar Energy, Others.

Segmentation Analysis:

The Flat Glass market is categorized into different segments, which are by Technology and By End-Use Industry.

By Technology

Additionally, the Technology segment includes sub-segments such as Basic Float Glass, Toughened Glass, Laminated Glass, Extra Clear Glass and Others. Basic Float Glass segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

By End-Use Industry

On the basis of the End-Use Industry, the market is fractioned into Construction and Infrastructure, Automotive and Transportation, Solar Energy and Other segments. Construction and Infrastructure sub-segment captured around XX% market share of the Flat Glass market in 2018. The segment is poised to develop a market value of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, by masking a CAGR of XX% over the said period.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market is divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America regions. At present, Asia Pacific is the prominent market, holding XX% of the global market share. The Asia Pacific Flat Glass market was calculated at USD XX Billion in 2018 and is poised to thrive at a pace of XX% CAGR over the predicted interval, i.e. 2019-2024.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined vigorously in the report. Some of the major players operating in the market include.

– Asahi Glass Co. Ltd

– Saint-Gobain SA

– Corning Incorporated

– Nippon Sheet Glass

– Fuyao Group Glass Industries Co. Ltd.

– Others Major & Niche Key Players

Research Scope and Deliverables:

– Research Methodology & Executive Summary

– Market Drivers, Trends, Barriers and Opportunities

– Market Size and Forecast Projections

– Competitive Analysis

– Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

– Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

– Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Industry report analyses the Flat Glass market by the following segments:

– Technology

– End-Use Industry

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers exhaustive analysis of North American, European, Asia Pacific, Latin American, and Middle East & African Flat Glass market. In addition, the further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.

Table of Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Flat Glass Market

3. Global Flat Glass Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Flat Glass Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Flat Glass Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global Flat Glass Market Segmentation Analysis, By Technology

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

9.4. Basic Float Glass Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. Toughened Glass Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.6. Laminated Glass Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.7. Extra Clear Glass Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.8. Others Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global Flat Glass Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-Use Industry

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-Use Industry

10.3. BPS Analysis, By End-Use Industry

10.4. Construction and Infrastructure Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Automotive and Transportation Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6. Solar Energy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.7. Others Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Geographical Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America Flat Glass Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.1. By Technology

11.2.2. By End-Use Industry

11.2.3. By Country

11.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, Application

11.2.3.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.3.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3. Europe Flat Glass Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.1. By Technology

11.3.2. By End-Use Industry

11.3.3. By Country

11.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.3.3.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.3.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.3.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.3.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.3.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4. Asia Pacific Flat Glass Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.1. By Technology

11.4.2. By End-Use Industry

11.4.3. By Country

11.4.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.4.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.4.3.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.3.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.3.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.3.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.3.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.3.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.3.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.3.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.3.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Latin America Flat Glass Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5.1. By Technology

11.5.2. By End-Use Industry

11.5.3. By Country

11.5.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.5.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.5.3.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5.3.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5.3.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. Middle East & Africa Flat Glass Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6.1. By Technology

11.6.2. By End-Use Industry

11.6.3. By Geography

11.6.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

11.6.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

11.6.3.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6.3.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6.3.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6.3.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue….

