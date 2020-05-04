Europe Platelet Rich Plasma Market Trend, Share, Profit, Growth and Key Manufacturers Analysis Report 2020-2026|Regen Lab SA, Medira Ltd, TERUMO BCT, INC., Glofinn Oy, Medical Devices Business Services

Europe platelet rich plasma market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to home market growth in healthcare and benefits of using traditional prefilled syringes.

This Platelet Rich Plasma report is an ultimate source of information about the industry, important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The report studies various inhibitors as well as motivators of the market in both quantitative and qualitative manner so that users can have perfect information. The base year for calculation in this report is considered as 2017 while the historic year is 2016 which will tell you how the market is going to perform in the forecast years. The Platelet Rich Plasma report introduces the basics of industry such as market definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview, after which it covers industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures and so on.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Europe platelet rich plasma market are, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker,, Regen Lab SA, Medira Ltd, TERUMO BCT, INC., Glofinn Oy, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Biotest AG., Grifols, S.A., Octapharma AG, Swiss Plasmolifting GmbH, among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, ADI MARKET, a subsidiary of the Global Stem Cells Group has reported the launch of a new product that is a viable treatment choice in a variety of regenerative medicine industries. Adimarket is providing doctors with an exciting treatment protocol with its new high platelet plasma product (PRP) that can help patients with essential esthetics, wounds and orthopedics. Adimarket is looking to expand its reach throughout the Middle East and Europe with the release of this new product.

In May 2019, Estar Technologies Ltd. (“Estar Medical”) declared that the Opposition Division of the EPO (European Patent Office) has abrogated Regen Lab SA (“Regenlab”)’s platelet rich plasma (PRP) patent in its whole due to added matter and lack of novelty. In 2017, the patent was denied and withdrawn after a Munich trial, and the petition to Regenlab European Patent No 2.073.862 B1 was filed. This development enhanced the goodwill of the company which increases its market share.

Market Drivers Growth in geriatric population is driving the growth of the market Ramp up in the occurrence of sport and orthopedic accidents is propelling the growth of the market Increased number of cosmetic surgery procedures is boosting the growth of the market Technological advancements and increased awareness of PRP treatments is contributing to the growth of the market Market Restraints Ineffective reimbursement policies in wound care devices operate as a market restraint system High volatilization in the price of platelet-rich plasma therapy works as a market restraint Difficulty with quality control and test results is hampering the growth of the market Segmentation: Europe Platelet Rich Plasma Market By Type Pure Platelet Rich Plasma Leukocyte-rich Platelet Rich Plasma Leukocyte-rich Fibrin Other Types By Origin Allogeneic Platelet Rich Plasma Autologous Platelet Rich Plasma Homologous Platelet Rich Plasma By Application Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetics General Surgery Neurosurgery Orthopedic and Spinal Surgery Other Applications Urology Cardiothoracic Surgery Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Periodontal Surgery Otorhinolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery By End User Hospitals and Clinics Research Institutes Other End Users By Country Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

