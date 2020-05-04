Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Trends, Company Profiles, Complete Analysis, Growth Strategy and Forecast till 2025

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of “Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Research Report 2025” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at Europe, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing market is set to touch US$ 500 Million by 2025. The market is driven by number of factors such as high incidence rate of babies born with down syndrome, no risk of miscarriage with NIPT test, shifting trend towards child bearing at advanced maternal age (35 years or older), rising focus on reimbursement for NIPT and increasing preference for non–invasive techniques over invasive methods.

Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Research Report 2018 presents an in-depth assessment of the Europe non–invasive prenatal testing market dynamics, opportunities, future roadmap, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up–to–date industry data on the market situation and future outlook. The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2017 and forecasts until 2025.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, NIPT test volume, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025. A comprehensive analysis has been done on the market share of the country-based market. The report also includes the assessment of comparative test analysis by companies. Key trends in terms of collaboration, partnership, merger & acquisition, venture capital investment, distribution and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores a detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the Europe non–invasive prenatal testing market.

The superior geographic segments are identified in the report which studies the NIPT test consumed and market revenue of the 15 countries. The countries included in this report are United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Netherland, Poland, Armenia, Moldova, Denmark from 2014 to 2017 and forecasts to 2025.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the Europe non–invasive prenatal testing market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, NIPT test portfolios and latest development and trends of the non–invasive prenatal testing market.

The major European companies dominating this market for its products, services and continuous product developments are:

– Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche)

– LifeCodexx AG

– Premaitha Health PLC

– NIPD Genetics

Major and Promising NIPT Test Available in the European Region are:

– Panorama

– MaterniT21 PLUS

– Harmony

– Verifi

– NIFTY

– IONA

– PrenaTest

– Veracity

Major European Countries Analyzed Under This Report are:

– United Kingdom

– Germany

– Italy

– Spain

– France

– Switzerland

– Sweden

– Belgium

– Russia

– Turkey

– Netherland

– Poland

– Armenia

– Moldova

– Denmark

Major European NIPT Test Companies Analysis

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Size & Analysis: Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing (Volume & Value),2014 – 2025

2.1 Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume & Forecast

2.2 Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue & Forecast

3. Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Share and Y–o–Y Growth (%)

3.1 Major European Countries Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume Share, 2014 – 2025

3.2 Major European Countries Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue Share, 2014 – 2025

4. Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Comparative Analysis, By Test

5. Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Drivers and Inhibitors

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Inhibitors

6. Major NIPT Test Available in the European Region, By Test (Volume and Value),2011 – 2025

6.1 Panorama Test

6.1.1 Overall Panorama Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) & Forecast

6.1.2 Overall Panorama Test Market Revenue & Forecast

6.2 MaterniT21 Plus Test

6.2.1 Overall MaterniT21 Plus Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) & Forecast

6.2.2 Overall MaterniT21 Plus Test Market Revenue & Forecast

6.3 Harmony Test

6.3.1 Overall Harmony Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) & Forecast

6.3.2 Overall Harmony Test Market Revenue & Forecast

6.4 NIFTY Test

6.4.1 Overall NIFTY Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) & Forecast

6.4.2 Overall NIFTY Test Market Revenue & Forecast

6.5 Verifi Test

6.5.1 Verifi Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) & Forecast

6.5.2 Overall Verifi Prenatal Test Market Revenue & Forecast

6.6 IONA Test

6.6.1 Overall IONA Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) & Forecast

6.6.2 Overall IONA Test Market Revenue & Forecast

6.7 Prena Test

6.7.1 Prena Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) & Forecast

6.7.2 Prena Test Market Revenue & Forecast

6.8 Veracity Test

6.8.1 Veracity Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) & Forecast

6.8.2 Veracity Test Market Revenue & Forecast

7. Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, By Geography (Volume and Value),2014 – 2025

7.1 Russia

7.1.1 Russia Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.1.2 Russia Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.2 United Kingdom

7.2.1 United Kingdom Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.2.2 United Kingdom Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.3 Germany

7.3.1 Germany Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.3.2 Germany Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.4 Italy

7.4.1 Italy Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.4.2 Italy Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.5 Spain

7.5.1 Spain Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.5.2 Spain Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.6 France

7.6.1 France Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.6.2 France Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.7 Switzerland

7.7.1 Switzerland Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.7.2 Switzerland Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.8 Sweden

7.8.1 Sweden Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.8.2 Sweden Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.9 Belgium

7.9.1 Belgium Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.9.2 Belgium Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.10 Netherland

7.10.1 Netherland Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.10.2 Netherland Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.11 Turkey

7.11.1 Turkey Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.11.2 Turkey Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.12 Poland

7.12.1 Poland Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.12.2 Poland Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.13 Denmark

7.13.1 Denmark Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.13.2 Denmark Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.14 Armenia

7.14.1 Armenia Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.14.2 Armenia Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.15 Moldova

7.15.1 Moldova Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.15.2 Moldova Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

7.16 Rest of the European Countries (RoEC)

7.16.1 RoEC Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Volume (Number of Tests Performed), 2014 – 2025

7.16.2 RoEC Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Revenue, 2014 – 2025

8. Major Deals in Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

8.1 Collaboration Deals

8.2 Venture Capital Investment

8.3 Merger and Acquisition

8.4 Exclusive Agreement

8.5 Licensing Agreement

8.6 Distribution Agreement

8.7 Partnership Deals

9. Major European NIPT Test Company Analysis

9.1 Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche)

9.1.1 Business Overview

9.1.2 NIPT Test Portfolios

9.1.3 NIPT Test – Latest Development & Trends

9.2 LifeCodexx AG

9.2.1 Business Overview

9.2.2 NIPT Test Portfolios

9.2.3 NIPT Test – Latest Development & Trends

9.3 Premaitha Health PLC

9.3.1 Business Overview

9.3.2 NIPT Test Portfolios

9.3.3 NIPT Test – Latest Development & Trends

9.4 NIPD Genetics

9.4.1 Business Overview

9.4.2 NIPT Test Portfolios

Continue….



