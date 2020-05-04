Dyslipidemia Market Had A Booming Decade || Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Cerenis, Cipla Inc., CJ HealthCare, CKD Bio

Global dyslipidemia market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 27.52 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 12.38 billion in the year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in prevalence and awareness along with concerns regarding the health of patients.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Dyslipidemia market are AstraZeneca (UK), Merck, Pfizer, Sanofi, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Amarin Corporation, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Cerenis, Cipla Inc., CJ HealthCare, CKD Bio, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Daiichi Sankyo, Eli Lilly, Esperion Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, JW Pharmaceuticals, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Lupin Pharmaceuticals and few among others.

Segmentation: Global Dyslipidemia Market

By Product type

Statin Drugs

Non-Statin Lipid–Lowering Drugs

Primary dyslipidemia

Secondary dyslipidemia

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacies

Drug Store

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

By End- User

Hospital and Clinics

Medical laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

