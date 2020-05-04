Digital Oilfield Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2018-2023

Kay Dee Market Insights has instigated a research report on ‘Global Digital Oilfield Market’ The market has been scrutinized on multiple segments, for instance; By Process, By Application, By Hardware Solutions, By Software & Service Solutions and By Data Storage solutions. The research report encompasses rigorous analysis of market dynamics, trends, opportunities and further, which are mushrooming the Digital Oilfield market intercontinentally. This research report is also pivoting on the current competitiveness present in the market.

Market Summary:

Global Digital Oilfield market research report is fractionated into segments, like; By Process, By Application, By Hardware Solutions, By Software & Service Solutions and By Data Storage solutions. The Process segment is further dissected into sub-segments; Reservoir Optimization, Drilling Optimization, Production Optimization, Others. Among Digital Oilfield Process, Reservoir Optimization Digital Oilfield segment managed a market value of USD XXX Billion in 2018 and is foreseeable to reach at a valuation of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, swelling at a compound annual growth rate of XX% over the predicted period.

Based on the Application, the market is fragmented into Onshore, Offshore. In Application segment, Onshore segment contributed around XX% market share of the Digital Oilfield market in 2018. The segment is poised to form a market value of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, by masking a CAGR of XX% over the projected interval. In addition to this, the Hardware Solutions segment is made-up of Distributed Control System, Supervisory Control & Data Acquisitions, Smart Well, Safety System, Wireless Sensor, Programmable Logic Controller, Computer Equipment & Application, Others (process automation manager and human-machine interaction). segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024. In addition to this, the Software & Service Solutions segment is made-up of IT Outsourcing, Software, IT servicing & Commissioning, Collaborative Product Management. segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024. In addition to this, the Data Storage solutions segment is made-up of On-Premise, Hosted, segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

Region-wise, the market has been fractioned into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. At present, Asia Pacific is the prominent market, holding XX% of the global market share. The competitive landscape of the market has been examined vigorously in the report. Some of the key players operating in the market include Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Siemens AG, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., ABB Ltd, Kongsberg Gruppen, Cisco Systems, Inc and Others Major & Niche Key Players.

Research Scope and Deliverables:

– Research Methodology & Executive Summary

– Market Drivers, Trends, Barriers and Opportunities

– Market Size and Forecast Projections

– Competitive Analysis

– Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

– Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

– Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Industry report analyses the Digital Oilfield market by the following segments:

– By Process,

– By Application,

– By Hardware Solutions,

– By Software & Service Solutions

– By Data Storage solutions

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers exhaustive analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & African Digital Oilfield market. In addition, the further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.

Table Of Content:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Digital Oilfield Market

3. Global Digital Oilfield Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Digital Oilfield Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Digital Oilfield Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global Digital Oilfield Market Segmentation Analysis, By Process

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Process

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Process

9.4. Reservoir Optimization Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. Drilling Optimization Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.6. Production Optimization Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.7. Others Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global Digital Oilfield Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.4. Onshore Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Offshore Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Digital Oilfield Market Segmentation Analysis, By Hardware Solutions

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Hardware Solutions

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Hardware Solutions

11.4. Distributed Control System Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Supervisory Control & Data Acquisitions Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. Smart Well Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.7. Safety System Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.8. Wireless Sensor Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.9. Programmable Logic Controller Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.10. Computer Equipment & Application Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.11. Others Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.11.1. Process Automation Manager Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.11.2. Human-Machine Interaction Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Global Digital Oilfield Market Segmentation Analysis, By Software & Service Solutions

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Software & Service Solutions

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Software & Service Solutions

12.4. IT Outsourcing Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. Software Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6. IT servicing & Commissioning Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.7. Collaborative Product Management Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13. Global Digital Oilfield Market Segmentation Analysis, By Data Storage solutions

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Data Storage solutions

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Data Storage solutions

13.4. On-Premise Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5. Hosted Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14. Geographical Analysis

14.1. Introduction

14.2. North America Digital Oilfield Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1. By Process

14.2.2. By Application

14.2.3. By Hardware Solutions

14.2.4. By Software & Service Solutions

14.2.5. By Data Storage solutions

14.2.6. By Country

14.2.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Application

14.2.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Application

14.2.6.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.6.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3. Europe Digital Oilfield Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.1. By Process

14.3.2. By Application

14.3.3. By Hardware Solutions

14.3.4. By Software & Service Solutions

14.3.5. By Data Storage solutions

14.3.6. By Country

14.3.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.3.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.3.6.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.6.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.6.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.6.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.6.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.6.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.6.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4. Asia Pacific Digital Oilfield Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.1. By Process

14.4.2. By Application

14.4.3. By Hardware Solutions

14.4.4. By Software & Service Solutions

14.4.5. By Data Storage solutions

14.4.6. By Country

14.4.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.4.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.4.6.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.6.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.5. Latin America Digital Oilfield Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.5.1. By Process

14.5.2. By Application

14.5.3. By Hardware Solutions

14.5.4. By Software & Service Solutions

14.5.5. By Data Storage solutions

14.5.6. By Country

14.5.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.5.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.5.6.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.5.6.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.5.6.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue:

