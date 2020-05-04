Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Market Predicted to Accelerate the Growth by 2017-2025

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Market: Overview

With a noticeable rise in the prevalence of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), the market for DLBCL market is witnessing strong growth across the world. Analysts expect the trend to remain so over the next few years, owing to the increasing number of elderly people, the most prone to DLBCL segment of the overall population.

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common form of non hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and is the main reason behind more than 30% of the newly diagnosed cancer cases in the U.S. alone. The prevalence of this disease is increasing at an alarming rate, which is likely to fuel the demand for DLBCL treatments substantially in the near future, leading to a considerable diffuse large B-Cell lymphoma market growth.

This research report offers a detailed evaluation of the global diffuse large B-Cell lymphoma market on the basis of its current and historical performance. The prominent trends, growth drivers, challenges, opportunities, and the future prospects of this market have also been examined thoroughly while conducting this study. The main objective of this study is to assist the market participants in gaining a clear and deep insight into this market.

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Market: Trends and Opportunities

The increasing incidence of DLBCL has fueled the demand for efficient therapies for its treatment across the world. With the ever-rising global geriatric population, the scenario is likely to remain more or less similar over the forthcoming years. In addition, the presence of a robust last stage pipeline of drugs ready for clinical trials and the increasing expenditure on healthcare are expected to boost this market tremendously in the years to come.

At present, the most efficient treatment for DLBCL available across the world is combination therapy that includes chemotherapy and monoclonal antibody-based drug Rituxan (rituximab). However, the development of other drugs is also taking place at a swift pace, with many of them being in various late-stage clinical trials. Alisertib (MLN8237), Bortezomib (Velcade), Brentuximab vedotin (Adcetris), Everolimus (Afinitor), Lenalidomide (Revlimid), Panobinostat, and Vorinostat (Zolinza) are some of the key pipelined projects, approval of which will gain advantages for this market in the forthcoming years.

The regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Market: Geographical Analysis

North America, followed by Europe, has surfaced as the leading contributor to the global diffuse large B-Cell lymphoma market, thanks to the high prevalence of DLBCL, rising awareness level of people, and their increased disposable income. However, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the most promising regional market in the coming years. The strengthening economy and the improving healthcare infrastructure in this region are expected to act as the key driving force behind the growth of the Asia Pacific diffuse large B-Cell lymphoma market.

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the major players operating in diffuse large B-Cell lymphoma market are Amgen, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., MedImmune, LLC, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG and Sanofi.

