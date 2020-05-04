Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) Industry Manufacturers 2020-2024 | Global Market Size, Share, Business Growth, Demand by Region and Future Insights

Content Disarm & Reconstruction (CDR) is a computer security technology for removing potentially malicious code from files. Unlike malware analysis, CDR technology does not determine or detect malware’s functionality but removes all file components that are not approved within the system’s definitions and policies.

It is used to prevent cyber security threats from entering a corporate network perimeter. Channels that CDR can be used to protect include email and website traffic. Advanced solutions can also provide similar protection on computer endpoints, or cloud email and file sharing services.

The global Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) market is valued at 165.8 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 313.7 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% between 2019 and 2024.

Global Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) Industry is spread across 115 pages, profiling 05 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

