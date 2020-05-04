Cell Surface Market Had A Booming Decade || BioLegend, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Merck KGaA, Bio-Techne., Seimens, Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Global cell surface market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1027.59 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Advancement in healthcare industry and rising incidences of cancer is major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cell surface market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, BD, Abcam plc, QIAGEN, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Danaher., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GenScript, BioLegend, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Merck KGaA, Bio-Techne., Seimens, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Abbott, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Grifols, S.A., Immucor, Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC,.

Cell surface is a kind of a protein which is usually present on the surface of the cell to identify and classify different types of cells. These different types of cells are mostly the combination of the antigens or markers. Monocyte cell surface, NK cell surface markers, T cell surface marker and B cell surface markers are some of the common type of the cells. They are very useful for the detection of different diseases and to diagnose the treat. Rising cancer cases worldwide is the major factor fueling the growth of this market.

Global Cell Surface Market is Segmented By Product (Antibodies, Pcr Arrays), Source (Mice, Rats, Other Sources), Cell Type (T Cell Surface Markers, B Cell Surface Markers, NK Cell Surface Markers, Monocyte Cell Surface Markers, Other Cell Type), Application (Research Applications, Clinical Applications), End- Users (Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), Instruments and Reagents (Flow Cytometry, Hematology Analyzers, Reagents & Kits), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, BD announced the commercial availability of their new kits which is specially designed for the identification and quantification of the information of the cells. They help the researcher to understand what make the cells different from the other infectious cells and will provide easier method to identify genetic marker for the disease.

In May 2019, GE Healthcare announced the launch of their Cryochain software that is specially designed for the cell therapy. The main aim is to reduce development process and therapy. This new software has comprehensive electronic batch records, supply chain tracking, hardware performance monitoring etc. so that they can help to improve the efficiency. This is specially designed to make work easy and meet the need and requirement of the people.

