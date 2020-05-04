Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market to Witness Highest Growth in Future| Medicon eG, Surgins, Scanlan International, Rumex International Co., SIM Surgical

This Global Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market report performs the market overview with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. The Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market report gives out the market drivers and limitations which are obtained from SWOT analysis. By working with a number of steps of gathering and analyzing market data, this finest Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market research report is framed with the expert team. The Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market report comprises of various segments linked to Surgical Devices industry and market with comprehensive research and analysis.

Global Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market accounted to USD 1.70 billion in 2018 growing at a significant CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026 and expected to reach USD 2.90 billion by 2026.

Some of the major competitors currently working in the cardiac surgery instruments market are B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), BD (US), KLS Martin Group (US), Sklar Surgical Instruments (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), SYMMETRY SURGICAL INC (US), STILLE (Sweden), Delacroix-Chevalier (France), Cardivon Surgical Inc. (China), Boss Instruments, Ltd (US) Wexler Surgical (US), Medicon eG (Germany), Surgins (UK), Scanlan International (US), Rumex International Co. (US), SIM Surgical (US), Gebrüder Martin GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), MedServ International (Germany), Surtex Instruments Limited (UK) and Taurus Instruments AG (Germany) among others

Cardiac surgery instruments are the specialized instruments and products which are designed to meet the demanding needs of cardiovascular surgeons. The instrument must maintain its quality and design along with fine delicate microsurgical instruments for precise procedure. Some of the instruments are needle holder, scissors, retractors, peripheral vascular, aorta and anastomosis clamps, pediatric instrument, titanium micro instruments and many more.

According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 17.9 million people die which accounts for 31% of all deaths worldwide, almost more than half of these deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increase in diabetic population, increased consumption of alcohol, rising obese population, increase in hypertension, aging population are the main drivers of the market.

Increasing number of surgical procedure will drive the market.

Market Restraints

Strict regulations by the government bodies will hamper the market.

Adoption of alternative surgical methodology will restrain the growth of market.

Segmentation: Global Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market

By Product

Clamps

Forceps Vascular Forceps Grasping Forceps Other Forceps

Scalpel

Scissors

Needle Holder

By Application

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft

Heart Valve Surgery

Pediatric Surgery

Heart Transplant

By Type of Material

Stainless Steel

Tungsten Carbide

and others

By End-user

Hospital

ASC

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July, 2018, Symmetry Surgical Inc. has acquired the electrosurgical business and related intellectual property of Bovie® brand, from Bovie Medical Corporation (“Bovie Medical”) for a total enterprise value of $97 million. It will increase the overall sales of the company as well as expand its market.

Boss instruments launched a new product called Boss MIS retractor, made of surgical grade titanium which makes it better than its competitor product and the company further working on the R&D to expand the business.

Competitive Analysis: Global Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market

The global cardiac surgery instruments market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cardiac surgery instruments market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

