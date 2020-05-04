Carbon Disulfide Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Global Carbon Disulfide Market: Overview

Carbon disulfide is a volatile colorless compound with molecular formula CS 2 . It smells akin to ether and is generally used in the liquid state. Carbon disulfide occurs naturally in small amounts in volcanic eruptions. Earlier, carbon disulfide was manufactured by mixing coke and sulfur at a high temperature. Currently, the production process is carried out at a much lower temperature, using natural gas as carbon source and combining it with sulfur and either silica gel or aluminum acting as a catalyst.

Carbon disulfide is used as a fumigant, insecticide, non-polar solvent, and optical dispersant in spectroscopes. It is also employed as building block in the production of various chemicals. Furthermore, carbon disulfide is used in the production of chemicals such as agricultural chemicals, rubber chemicals, cellophane, rayon, and carbon tetrachloride.

Global Carbon Disulfide Market: Trends and Opportunities

Production of new chemicals such as cellophane, rayon, and carbon tetrachloride accounts for significant share of the carbon disulfide market. Carbon disulfide acts as building block in the production of these chemicals. High demand in end-use industries such as food packaging, textile, and refrigeration is expected to boost the demand for chemicals such as cellophane, rayon, and carbon tetrachloride. This, in turn, is anticipated drive the carbon disulfide market.

Usage of carbon disulfide as non-polar solvent is another major application. Carbon disulfide is used as a solvent for phosphorus, sulfur, bromine, selenium, iodine, asphalt, rubber, resin, and fats. Therefore, it is used in cleaning carbon nanotubes. Rising demand for nanomaterials, especially carbon nanotubes, is anticipated to propel the demand for carbon disulfide as bipolar cleaning solvent. This, in turn, is estimated to augment the carbon disulfide market. Increasing demand for carbon disulfide in the agriculture end-use industry is projected to drive other niche applications such as insecticide and fumigant, thereby boosting the carbon disulfide market.

Major players in the carbon disulfide market include Shanghai Baijin Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema Group, PPG Industries, Inc., Alfa Aesar, and Univar Inc.