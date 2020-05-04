Bronchoscopy Market 2020 Global Industry Extensive Competitive Landscape on Size, Volume, Trends, Share and Revenue| Regional Forecast By 2024

2020 Research Report on Global Bronchoscopy Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Bronchoscopy industry.

Key Players: Olympus Corporation (Japan), KARL STORZ (Germany), Ambu A/S (Denmark), Boston Scientific (US), Ethicon (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), and HOYA Corporation (Japan).

“The bronchoscopy market projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2019–2024).”

The global bronchoscopy market is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of this market include the growing demand for minimally invasive surgery, growing hospital investments in bronchoscopy facilities, and technological advancements in bronchoscopy. However, the dearth of trained physicians and pulmonologists is the major challenge for the growth of this market.

“By application, the bronchial treatment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024).”

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into bronchial treatment and bronchial diagnosis. The bronchial treatment segment commanded the largest share of the bronchoscopy market in 2018.The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of target diseases, which will drive the demand for bronchoscopy equipment in therapeutic procedures.

“By end user, the hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2019–2024).”

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers/clinics. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the bronchoscopy market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high patient preference for hospital-based treatment & procedures, availability of skilled healthcare professionals, technologically advanced facilities, and favorable reimbursement scenario.

“The Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2019–2024).”

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as presence of a well-developed healthcare system in Japan and the large patient populations and healthcare infrastructure improvements in China and India and high prevalence of cancer in Australia are driving the growth of the bronchoscopy market in the Asia Pacific.

Research Coverage: The report analyzes the bronchoscopy market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, application, working channel diameter, us ability, patient age, end user, and region. The report also includes competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

