Breast Reconstruction Market Had A Booming Decade || Shanghai Kangning Medical Supplies Ltd, ALLERGAN, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc,

Global breast reconstruction market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Global breast reconstruction market covers the total breast implants and two stage tissue expander. The total breast implants include the implants performed after the mastectomy (Breast removal) in the breast cancer patients as well as the implants performed for the breast enlargement in the augmentation in cosmetic surgery. The two stage tissue expander is a procedure performed in the breast cancer patients after mastectomy to fix the breast implants. The volume of expanders used in the 2 stage tissue expander and the total implants volume (units) is provided in this report. The unilateral and bilateral surgery cases number of both implants and expander are considered for volume data calculation.

Some of the major players operating in this market are POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, CEREPLAS, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd, Establishment Labs S.A, Shanghai Kangning Medical Supplies Ltd, ALLERGAN, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, (MENTOR WORLDWIDE LLC), GC Aesthetics, arion Laboratories , IDEAL IMPLANT INCORPORATED, Sientra, Inc., HANSBIOMED CO. LTD, AirXpanders, Inc., GROUPE SEBBIN SAS, PMT Corporation and among other.

To uncover the general market conditions and tendencies, Breast Reconstruction market research report acts as a perfect source. This report helps in planning by providing precise and state-of-the-art information about the consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product. The Breast Reconstruction market report is a window to the Healthcare Industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The numerical data of this report is mainly backed up by two statistical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The Breast Reconstruction report plays key role in keeping hold of reputation of the firm and its products.

Segmentation: Global Breast Reconstruction Market

Global breast reconstruction market is segmented into six notable segments such as technology, type, reconstruction shape, placement, end user, distribution channel.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into inframammary, trans-axillary, peri-areolar, transumbilical. In March 2019, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announce that they have approved the MemoryShape device under Premarket Approval (PMA) Application. This will help Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.) in expanding their portfolio in the breast reconstruction implant market.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into alloplastic, autologous. Alloplastic is further segmented into breast implant, tissue expanders, implants accessories. Breast implant is further categorized into silicone and saline.

Click Here to Get Complete Table of Content and Avail Exclusive Discount

In February 2017, Allergan announced that they have acquired LifeCell Corporation for approximately USD 2.9 billion in cash, which is a leading regenerative medicine company. After this acquisition with the combination of LifeCell’s novel regenerative medicine products, the company is globally offering more products for plastic surgeons.

On the basis of reconstruction shape, the market is segmented into round implant shape, anatomical implant shape, round expander shape, anatomical expander shape. In July 2017, Sientra, Inc. announced that they acquire Miramar Labs, Inc. (U.S), this acquisition will widen the aesthetics portfolio related to the breast reconstruction market.



Product Launch

In September 2016, GC Aesthetics announced that they have launched two exciting products Eurosilicone’s The Matrix and The Round Collection as new products in South Korea with aims to become the number one breast implant manufacturer in the world. This increases the awareness of breast reconstruction amongst women’s of South Korea and also increases the growth of the market.

In December 2016, AirXpanders Receives FDA Clearance for AeroForm Tissue Expander System to be launched in the United States offering notable advantages for breast reconstruction offering less pain to patients and thereby expanding the company’s product portfolio.

Want Full Report? Enquire Here

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald