BPO Market Analysis 2020-2025 | Global Market Size, Growth, Trends, Types, Demand Outlook and Forecast Research

BPO is a segment of outsourcing, which consists of subcontracting the business processes of an organization to a third-party vendor that has expertise in required domains. It is an effective strategy of delegating one or more business activities to external companies (vendors), which, in turn, administer and manage the selected activity, based on defined and measurable performance criteria. It helps client firms to increase their operational efficiency, concentrate on their core competencies, reduce time to market, obtain access to fresh talent and experience along with latest technologies, and build an organization with an economical cost structure in the long run.

Human labor is required in most business processes for productive delivery. Resorting to BPO which provides human labor at a lower cost helps companies maximize their ROI in such a situation. Growing competition also demands continuous innovation. By outsourcing some tasks, companies can focus more on their core activities to bring about innovation in their products as well as services. Furthermore, developments in IT and telecommunications infrastructure have enabled companies to transfer data to any place in the world. One of the major restraints to the growth of this market is the issue of security of valuable data. The client firm provides sensitive data to the service provider firm, which if misused can prove to be harmful to the interests of the client firm.

The information available in the BPO market summarized report provide customers with effective information that enables them to make effective decisions, which could lead to a significant expansion of the business in the future.

Major Players in BPO market are:-

Accenture

Capgemini

Genpact

IBM

Tata Consultancy Services

3i Infotech

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:-

Finance & Accounting

Customer Services

HR Outsourcing

KPO

Procurement Outsourcing

Market segment by Application, split into:-

Manufacturing

Telecommunications & Technology

Banking

Insurance & Finance Services

Retail

Others

