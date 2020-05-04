Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Development Focus with Ripe Technology INC, VeChain Foundation, Project Provenance Ltd., Chainvine Limited, More

Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market report provides in depth qualitative insights, historical data and sustainable projections and assumptions about the market size. The report focuses on the volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a worldwide point of view, this report represents overall market Size by analyzing information and future prospect. Provincially, this report centers around a few key regions such as North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Large-scale implantation and awareness about the benefits of block chain is expected to drive the market growth and hence, the initial estimated market value is expected to rise from USD 58.4 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1375.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 48.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

List of key Market Players are-: IBM Corporation, Microsoft, SAP SE, Ambrosus, arc-net, OriginTrail, Ripe Technology INC, VeChain Foundation, Project Provenance Ltd., Chainvine Limited, and Full Profile.

Growing environmental concerns about the wastage of resources and food, the implementation of block chain in agriculture is expected to rise due to its various benefits

Transparency in cases of food supply chain is also expected to drive the market growth

Implementation of digital connectivity in the developing regions is one of the major market restraint

Vulnerability in relation to hackers and privacy threats is also one of the market restraint

By Provider (Application and solution provider, Middleware provider, Infrastructure and protocol provider),

By Application (Product traceability, Payment and settlement, Smart contracts, Governance and risk management),

By Organization size (Large enterprises, Small and medium-sized (SMEs) enterprises),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Chapter 1 Overview of Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market

Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3 Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4 Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5 North America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 6 Europe Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 8 Latin America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 10 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Low End Servers

Chapter 11 Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

Chapter 12 Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Chapter 13 Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis of Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market

Chapter 14 Cost and Gross Margin Analysis of Block chain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market

To study and forecast the market size of Strategy Consulting in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

