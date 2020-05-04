Biomarker Technologies Market 2019 Share, Size, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2024

2019 Research Report on Global Biomarker Technologies Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Biomarker Technologies industry.

#Download Free PDF Sample Brochure of report Global Biomarker Technologies Market 2019 across with 122 Pages and in-depth TOC Analysis @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1495622

Key Players: Arthrex, Inc (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Stryker Corporation (US), Breg Inc. (US), DJO Global, Inc. (US), Mueller Sports, Inc. (US), Wright Medical Group N.V. (US), Medtronic (Ireland), RTI Surgical (US), Performance Health International Limited (US), KARL STORZ (Germany), and Bauerfeind AG (US).

“The biomarker technologies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7%.”

The biomarker technologies market is expected to reach USD 74.51 billion in 2022 from USD 46.97 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period

The growth of this market is mainly driven by increasing healthcare expenditure and the increase in R&D funding. Other important factors aiding the growth of this market include the increasing utility of biomarkers for diagnostic purposes and new initiatives for biomarker research. Moreover, the emergence of companion diagnostics (CDx) has further intensified biomarker R&D activities. However, significant capital investments are required for the discovery, development, and validation of biomarkers. This is a major factor restraining the growth of the biomarker technologies market.

Immunoassays held the largest share of the biomarker technologies market, by profiling technology, in 2017.

Based on profiling technology, the biomarker technologies market is classified into immunoassay, PCR, imaging technology, mass spectrometry, NGS, chromatography, cytogenetics, and other technologies. The immunoassay segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This segment is further divided into the ELISA, western blot, and protein microarray segment. The protein microarray segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period, mainly due to its increasing use in drug discovery. Moreover, it reduces the time taken, costs, and reagent consumption. This market is driven by advances in the field of proteomics and improvements in the field of recombinant proteins.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald