Biodegradable Plastics Market Outlook to 2026 By Top Leading Players LLC, BASF SE, Total Corbion PLA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Biome Bioplastics, Plantic, BIO-ON, Danimer Scientific

Global Biodegradable Plastics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.15 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.30 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising amount of plastic wastes and concern for the environment and global warming.

Top Key Players: Global Biodegradable Plastics Market

NatureWorks LLC, BASF SE, Total Corbion PLA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Biome Bioplastics, Plantic, BIO-ON, Danimer Scientific, Novamont S.p.A., TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., Perstorp Orgnr, K.D. FEDDERSEN, TianAn Biologic Materials Co. Ltd., Synbra Technology bv, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Newlight Technologies Inc., API S.p.A, Indochine Bio Plastiques (ICBP) Sdn. Bhd., Evonik Industries AG, CLONDALKIN GROUP, and Cargill Incorporated.

Market Definition: Global Biodegradable Plastics Market

Biodegradable plastics are known as the eco-friendly decomposable by the living organisms (bacteria & microorganisms). These plastics are basically formed with two methods either from renewable raw materials or petrochemicals inclusive of biodegradable additives resulting in an improved biodegradation process.

Biodegradable and compostable plastics are different and not similar as some portion of the population is confused about, biodegradable plastics are those which can be broken down by the living organisms while compostable are those which can be resulted in an end product of compost or humus.

Market Drivers: Global Biodegradable Plastics Market

• Rising awareness programs and adoption of eco-friendly plastics due to the increasing amount of plastic wastes and concern for the global warming is expected to drive the market growth

• Increased demand from a number of applicable industries for the product is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Segmentations: Global Biodegradable Plastics Market

Global Biodegradable Plastics Market, By Types (PLA, Starch Blends, Biodegradable Polyesters, PHA, Others), Application (Packaging & Bags, Consumer Goods, Agriculture & Horticulture, Textile, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Restraints: Global Biodegradable Plastics Market

• Higher product and production costs is expected to restrain the market growth

• Absence of any distinct differences between the waste of biodegradable plastics and conventional plastics causes a number of complications in decomposition and recycling, this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Insights in the report:

• Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

• Key Market players involved in this industry

• Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

• Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Competitive Analysis: Global Biodegradable Plastics Market

Global biodegradable plastics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of biodegradable plastics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

