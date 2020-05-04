Arthroscopy Devices Market Set For A Booming First Quarter || KG, Medtronic, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker, Wright Medical Group N.V

The Global Arthroscopy Devices Market is estimated to reach USD 18.49 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to increase in joint surgeries, sport related injuries and ageing population.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Global Arthroscopy Devices Market are Arthrex Inc, CONMED Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services inc., KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker, Wright Medical Group N.V, Zimmer Biomet, Bioventus, Breg Inc, Cannuflow, DJO Global, Flexion Therapeutics Inc, MinInvasive Ltd, NuOrtho Surgical Inc, OrthoSpace, ROG Sports Medicine and others.

Arthroscopy is a surgical procedure which is use to diagnose, visualize and treat the problem inside the joints. During arthroscopic examination, the surgeon inserts pencil-sized instrument into the patient’s skin. This instrument have lighting system and small lenses to illuminate and magnify the inner structure of joint. The light is transmitted with the help of optical fibers. The Arthroscopy is connected with television which projected the inner structure of joint on a screen.

Global Arthroscopy Devices Market is Segmented By Product Type (Arthroscopy Fluid Management Systems, Arthroscopy Visualization Systems, Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscopy Shavers, Arthroscopy RF Ablation Systems, Arthroscopy RF Wands), Procedure Type (Shoulder Arthroscopic Procedures, Hip Arthroscopic Procedures, Knee Arthroscopic Procedures, Others), Application (Knee, Hip, Shoulder, Spine, Ankle, Sports Medicine and Others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Orthopedic Clinics, Community Hospitals), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Increase in geriatric and ageing population

Increase in joint replacement surgery

Increase demand for minimal invasive procedures

Rise in sports related injuries

Market Restraints

High cost of arthroscopic devices, implants and surgery

Absence of skilled professionals

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Stryker announced to acquire the K2M, the aim is to together will serve innovative solutions to customers and simultaneously expand the market.

In October 2018, Stryker completely acquired the Invuity Inc. to become leader in advance photonics and enhance visualization in clinical applications.

Competitive Analysis: Global Arthroscopy Devices Market

Global arthroscopy devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of arthroscopy devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Arthroscopy Devices Market

