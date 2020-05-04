Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Production and Share by Manufacturers, Forecast till 2026

The Report scope of Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market 2020 includes Market Trends, Market Size and in-depth analysis and Forecast till 2026.

This Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue and forecast 2026. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

The global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market is valued at 999.6 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 1365 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.

Description:

Aluminum is the main element of aluminum-magnesium alloy, and then added a small amount of magnesium or other metal materials to strengthen its hardness. The alloys of this system (Mg < 10%) refer to the of non-thermally hardened. The hardening is achieved by means of cold plastical deformation. The properties of these alloys are achieved by Mg content increase in the supersaturated solid solution. Main representatives of this series of alloys are: 5052, 5182, 5754, 5083.

First, Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys have the best performance in terms of speeds, surface finish and mechanical properties. It is widely used in Automobile Industry, Electronics Industry, Rail Transit, Machinery and Equipment and others. Automobile Industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 47.80% of the consumption in 2016.

Second, the sale of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys is distributed evenly in China, North America, Europe, Middle East, South America. Asia-Pacific is the largest production of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Asia-Pacific market took up about 50.08% the global market in 2016, followed by Europe with the share of 19.95%, North America is closely followed with the share about 17.67%.

Top Key Players included in the current scope of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Report 2020:

Alcoa, Chalco, Yinhai Aluminum, Yunnan Aluminum, China Hongqiao, Rusal, Rio Tinto, Nanshan Light Alloy, Ahresty, Wanji, Handtmann, Kumz, MCI, and other.

Market segmented on the basis on following Types:

Rod

Plate

Other

Market segmented on the basis on following Applications:

Automobile Industry

Electronics Industry

Rail Transit

Machinery and Equipment

Other

Region Specific Reports are also available which has micro-level data, in case you need such customized report then, please kindly mention this in your request.

– North America Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Report 2020

(United States, Canada and Mexico)

– South America Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Report 2020

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– Europe Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Report 2020

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

– Asia-Pacific Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Report 2020

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

– Middle East and Africa Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Report 2020

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Report Features:

– To support companies comprehend the customer in terms of approach, cultural trends, routine factors and how social framework impacts product selection and usage

– To evaluate the quality of service that has been provided to the customer or to provide information about various operational aspects.

– Better comprehend market fluctuations and trends based on geographic regions to gain the insights of current market

– A detailed study of primary, secular, intermediate and long-term trends significant for the growth of already established contenders and emerging new companies.

– An in-depth summary of the industry is examined for understanding the market situation and key difficulties. Various types of elements such as interactions, research findings, interviews, sales, distribution medium, industrial supply chain, conclusion, appendix and source of data are identified in the report

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Global Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

This report provides an effective business outlook, different case studies from various top-level industry experts, business owners, and policymakers have been included to get a clear vision about business methodologies to the readers. SWOT and Porter’s five models have been used for analyzing the Aluminum-Magnesium Alloys Market on the basis of strengths, challenges and global opportunities in front of the businesses.

