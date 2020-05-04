Acetone Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Demand Analysis, Key Companies, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2025

The acetone market is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 3.66% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. The major drivers of the market are rise in demand for the use of methyl methacrylate in LCDs for consumer electronics market, increasing use of methyl methacrylate in medical (dental) industry to build bridges and crown, growing demand for epoxy resins in wind energy. Increasing industrialization in developing countries, use of polycarbonate in the vehicle industry, which is produced with the use of bisphenol-A has led to increase in use of acetone, which is expected to boost the demand of acetone during the forecast period.

Acetone is used as a direct solvent and as a pioneer to methyl methacrylate, methacrylic acid, and bisphenol-A, and aldol chemicals. Other usages include laboratory, cosmetic, medical, and domestic uses, automotive, pharmaceuticals, electronics, adhesives, paints & coatings, metal cleaning, agricultural chemicals, rubber & polymer, metal cleaning, and printing inks.

By product type, the market is segmented into 96%, 96%, 99% pure acetone.

In terms of application, Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) is expected to grow at a good rate because of increasing usage in cosmetics for artificial nail products, especially in Asia-Pacific economies. The demand for bisphenol-A is expected to grow at a moderate rate because of increasing regulations on its usage.

Regionally, Asia Pacific was the largest revenue generating region which is attributed to the development of automotive and electronics sector in developing economies, such as India, China, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Some of the key players operating in this market include INEOS Phenol Company, Mitsui chemicals, U.S. chemicals, DOW chemicals, shell, Minda, Formosa chemicals, Sunoco and others.

