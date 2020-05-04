4-Nitrobenzoic Acid Market Future Demand & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2026

4-Nitrobenzoic acid is an organic compound and a precursor to 4-nitrobenzoyl chloride, the precursor to the anesthetic folic acid and procaine. 4-Nitrobenzoic acid has been prepared by nitration of polystyrene followed by oxidation of the alkyl substituent. 4-Nitrobenzoic acid is used as an intermediate for bulk drugs especially in the manufacturing of 3,5-diaminobenzoic acid, 4-aminobenzoic acid, dye intermediate and folic acid. 4-Nitrobenzoic acid appears as yellowish crystalline powder and is soluble in methanol and diethyl ether.

Folic acid can be used as a medication to treat anemia which is caused by folic acid deficiency. Folic acid is generally used in association with other medicines to treat pernicious anemia. 3,5-Dinitrobenzoic acid is an organic chemical that is an important corrosion inhibitor and is used in photography. 4-Aminobenzoic acid (also known as PABA) is a white-grey crystalline substance which is only slightly soluble in water.

It consists of a benzene ring substituted with a carboxyl group and an amino group. 4-Aminobenzoic acid is mainly used in the biomedical sector to treat fibrotic skin disorders, such as Peyronie’s disease under the trade name Potaba. In addition, 4-aminobenzoic acid can be used to manufacture specialty azo dyes and crosslinking agents. 4-aminobenzoic acid can also used in used in sunscreens as a UV filter.

Large and medium chemical and material companies dominate the 4-nitrobenzoic acid market. Some of the key players in this market are Tianjin Elong Co., Ltd. (China), Labeyond Chemicals (Dalian) Co., Ltd. (China), Shanghai Worldyang Chemical Co., Limited (China), Crescent Chemical Co., Inc. (U.S.), Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.(U.S.), Orchid Chemical Supplies Ltd. (China), Shangqiu Kangmeida Bio-Technology Co., Ltd (China), Yurui (Shanghai) Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Shanghai Richem International Co., Ltd.(China), Henan Tianfu Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Zhengzhou Qiangjin Science And Technology Trading Co., Ltd. (China),Xi’an Leader Biochemical Engineering Co., Ltd.(China), Nanjing Yeshun Industry & International Trading Co., Ltd.(China), Leedskem Agro (India) Ltd. (India), Shri Hari Chemicals (India), Shanghai Richem International Co., Ltd. (China), Toronto Research Chemicals Inc (China), Bayer AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.) among others. Companies are using strategic acquisitions and mergers to increase their market share. In addition, companies are investing in research and development to develop superior grades of 4-nitrobenzoic acid.

