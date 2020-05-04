2020 Latest report on Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market Report : Geographical Segmentation by End-User, Types, Applications, and Forecast
Los Angeles, United State, 08 January 2020 – –The report titled Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.
Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2019. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.
Top Key Players of the Global Wood Wax Market : Perstorp Group, LANXESS, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Milestone Preservatives Pvt. Ltd.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
By Type: Food Grade, Industrial Grade
Critical questions addressed by the Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market report
- What are the key market drivers and restraints?
- What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?
- Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share?
- Which region will lead the global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) market in terms of growth?
- What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future?
- What are the upcoming applications?
- How will the global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) market develop in the mid to long term?
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.3.2 Food Grade
1.3.3 Industrial Grade
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market Share by Application (2018-2025)
1.4.2 Rubber/Plastic Industry
1.4.3 Food Industry
1.4.4 Cosmetic
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis
2.1.1 Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Production Value 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.2.1 Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market Size CAGR of Key Regions
2.2.2 Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market Share of Key Regions
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
3 Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Capacity by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Production by Manufacturers
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.3 Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type
4.1.1 Food Grade Production and Production Value (2013-2018)
4.1.2 Industrial Grade Production and Production Value (2013-2018)
4.1.3 Other Production and Production Value (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Production Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Production Value Market Share by Type
4.4 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Ex-factory Price by Type
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Consumption by Application
6 Production by Regions
6.1 Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Production (History Data) by Regions 2013-2018
6.2 Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Production Value (History Data) by Regions
6.3 United States
6.3.1 United States Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Production Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.3.2 United States Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.3.3 Key Players in United States
6.3.4 United States Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Import & Export
6.4 Europe
6.4.1 Europe Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Production Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.4.2 Europe Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.4.3 Key Players in Europe
6.4.4 Europe Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Import & Export
6.5 China
6.5.3 Key Players in China
6.5.2 China Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.5.3 Key Players in China
6.5.4 China Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Import & Export
6.6 Japan
6.6.1 Japan Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Production Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.6.2 Japan Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.6.3 Key Players in Japan
6.6.4 Japan Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Import & Export
6.7 Other Regions
6.7.1 South Korea
6.7.2 India
6.7.3 Southeast Asia
7 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Consumption by Regions
7.1 Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Consumption (History Data) by Regions
7.2 North America
7.2.1 North America Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Consumption by Type
7.2.2 North America Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Consumption by Application
7.2.3 North America Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Consumption by Countries
7.2.4 United States
7.2.5 Canada
7.2.6 Mexico
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 Europe Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Consumption by Type
7.3.2 Europe Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Consumption by Application
7.3.3 Europe Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Consumption by Countries
7.3.4 Germany
7.3.5 France
7.3.6 UK
7.3.7 Italy
7.3.8 Russia
7.4 Asia Pacific
7.4.1 Asia Pacific Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Consumption by Type
7.4.2 Asia Pacific Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Consumption by Application
7.4.3 Asia Pacific Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Consumption by Countries
7.4.4 China
7.4.5 Japan
7.4.6 Korea
7.4.7 India
7.4.8 Australia
7.4.9 Indonesia
7.4.10 Thailand
7.4.11 Malaysia
7.4.12 Philippines
7.4.13 Vietnam
7.5 Central & South America
7.5.1 Central & South America Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Consumption by Type
7.5.2 Central & South America Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Consumption by Application
7.5.3 Central & South America Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Consumption by Countries
7.5.4 Brazil
7.6 Middle East and Africa
7.6.1 Middle East and Africa Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Consumption by Type
7.6.2 Middle East and Africa Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Consumption by Application
8 Company Profiles
8.1 Perstorp Group
8.1.1 Perstorp Group Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)
8.1.4 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Product Introduction
8.1.5 Perstorp Group Recent Development
8.2 LANXESS
8.2.1 LANXESS Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)
8.2.4 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Product Introduction
8.2.5 LANXESS Recent Development
8.3 Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals
8.3.1 Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)
8.3.4 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Product Introduction
8.3.5 Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals Recent Development
8.4 Milestone Preservatives Pvt. Ltd.
8.4.1 Milestone Preservatives Pvt. Ltd. Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)
8.4.4 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Product Introduction
8.4.5 Milestone Preservatives Pvt. Ltd. Recent Development
8.5 KH Chemicals
8.5.1 KH Chemicals Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)
8.5.4 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Product Introduction
8.5.5 KH Chemicals Recent Development
8.6 Cargill Incorporated
8.6.1 Cargill Incorporated Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)
8.6.4 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Product Introduction
8.6.5 Cargill Incorporated Recent Development
8.7 Caldic B.V.
8.7.1 Caldic B.V. Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.7.3 Production and Revenue of Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)
8.7.4 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Product Introduction
8.7.5 Caldic B.V. Recent Development
8.8 Impextraco NV
8.8.1 Impextraco NV Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.8.3 Production and Revenue of Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)
8.8.4 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Product Introduction
8.8.5 Impextraco NV Recent Development
8.9 Merisol USA LLC
8.9.1 Merisol USA LLC Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.9.3 Production and Revenue of Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)
8.9.4 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Product Introduction
8.9.5 Merisol USA LLC Recent Development
8.10 Eastman Chemical Company
8.10.1 Eastman Chemical Company Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.10.3 Production and Revenue of Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)
8.10.4 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Product Introduction
8.10.5 Eastman Chemical Company Recent Development
9 Market Forecast: Production Side
9.1 Production and Production Value Forecast
9.1.1 Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Capacity, Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Production Value Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Production and Production Value Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Production Value Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 Other Regions
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Production Value Forecast by Type
10 Market Forecast: Consumption Side
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.7.2 Middle East and Africa
10.7.3 GCC Countries
10.7.4 Egypt
10.7.5 South Africa
11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Sales Channels
11.2.2 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Distributors
11.3 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Customers
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.4 Macroscopic Indicator
12.4.1 GDP for Major Regions
12.4.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
13 Key Findings
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
