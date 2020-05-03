Whiskey Market is Gaining Popularity Over Period 2019-2026 with Top Key Players: Accolade Wines, Allagash Brewing Company, Asahi Breweries Ltd., Bacardi, Pernod Ricard

Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the Whiskey market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction. Market drivers and market restraints help businesses to get idea about the production strategy. The report helps strengthen organization and make better decisions for driving business on the right track.

Global whiskey market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.76 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.67 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

The Major players profiled in this report include Accolade Wines, Allagash Brewing Company, ABD Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Brown-Forman, Diageo, Asahi Breweries Ltd., Bacardi, Pernod Ricard, Beam Suntory Inc., Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Constellation Brands Inc., Distell, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., ILLVA SARONNO S.p.A., John Distilleries India, others

Conducts Overall WHISKEY Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product Type (Malt Whiskey, Wheat Whiskey, Rye Whiskey, Corn Whiskey, Blended Whiskey, Others),

Quality Types (Premium, High End Premium, Super Premium),

Distribution Channel (Bars & Restaurants, Liquor Stores, Supermarkets, E-Commerce, Hypermarkets)

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing levels of disposable income and resulting rise in demand for premium whiskey products is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Changes in lifestyle and increased population consuming whiskey is also expected to be a driver for the market growth

High taxes and strict legal regulations by the various governments in the different regions is expected to restrain the market growth

Various health concerns and issues related with the consumption of whiskey is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, Diageo announced their expansion plans and their plans to initiate a new distillery at its Dublin complex. The new distillery will be focused on the production of a new Irish whiskey brand “Roe & Co.”

In October 2016, Molson Coors Brewing Company announced they had completed the acquisition of MillerCoors LLC. With this acquisition, Molson Coors is expected to become the third largest global brewery; MillerCoors LLC will retain its name and headquarters and will continue their business operations separately.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Whiskey market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Whiskey market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Whiskey Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Whiskey Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Whiskey Revenue by Countries

10 South America Whiskey Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Whiskey by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

