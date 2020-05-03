Video Telemedicine Market 2019: Insights By Revenue, Upcoming Trends And Worldwide Players Foresights Till 2027

Rising Aging Population And Increasing Demand For Healthcare Services Are The Factors Fueling The Growth of This Market. Data Bridge Market Research has recently announced publishing of a report, titled ” Global Video Telemedicine Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 ” As per the report, Global Video Telemedicine Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 16.75% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Video Telemedicine report is a first of its kind research report that covers the overview, summary, market dynamics, competitive analysis, and leading player’s various strategies to sustain in the global market. This report covers five top regions of the globe and countries within, which shows the status of regional development, consisting of market value, volume, size, and price data.

Few Of The Major Competitors Currently Working In The Global Video Telemedicine Market Are AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Logitech, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., GlobalMed, Vidyo, Inc., Lifesize, Inc., VSee, ZTE Corporation, Vermont Telephone Company, Inc., West Corporation, Avaya Inc., Plantronics, Inc., Premiere Global Services, Inc, Allscripts, Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd, Lifesize, Inc, Redox, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Video Telemedicine Market

Telemedicine uses electronic information so that they can exchange information from one location to another. Video telemedicine is used to provide healthcare information to the people at a distant place by using different technologies. They are widely used in the applications such as neurology, cardiology, pathology, dentistry, oncology etc. Usually video conferencing is done so that healthcare providers can provide better treatment to the patients. Rising usage of smart devices like mobiles tablets and among others in healthcare industry is fueling the growth of this market.

The report focusses on weaknesses and strengths of the global Video Telemedicine market with a competitive landscape that includes information on some market vendors. Information presented in the report is gathered from primary and secondary research methods. The report also presents recent trends and opportunities of the market helping players strive for the lion’s share in the market.

Explore Key Industry Insights In 60 Tables And 220 Figures From The 350 Pages Of Report, “Global Video Telemedicine Market By Communication Technology (3G, 4G, Satellite Communication, ADSL, Broadband ISDN), Application (Cardiology, Dermatology, Neurology & Psychiatry, Orthopedics, Oncology, Radiology, Pathology, Gynecology, Dentistry), Deployment (Cloud- Based Video Conferencing, On- Premise Video Conferencing), Component (Hardware, Software), End- Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Services), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026.

The global Video Telemedicine market report covers scope and product overview to define key terms and offers detailed information about market dynamics to the readers. This is followed by a regional outlook and segmental analysis. The report also consists of the facts and key values of the global Video Telemedicine market, in terms of sales and volume, revenue and its growth rate.

One of the important factors in the global Video Telemedicine market report is competitive analysis. The report covers all of the key parameters, such as product innovation, market strategies of the key players, market share, revenue generation, the latest research and development and market experts’ views.

Segmentation: Global Video Telemedicine Market

By Communication Technology:

3G

GSM

CDMA

Others

4G

LTE

WiMax

Others

Satellite Communication

ADSL

Broadband ISDN

By Application

Cardiology

Dermatology

Neurology & Psychiatry

Orthopedics

Oncology

Radiology

Pathology

Gynecology

Dentistry

By Deployment:

Cloud- Based Video Conferencing

On- Premise Video Conferencing

By Component

Hardware

Software

By End- Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, American Well announced the launch of their new American Well 760 Cart which has the ability to bring the specialist virtually on site. They are very useful in telepsychiatry and telestroke cases. This new cart will include high performance camera, touch panel controls and Cisco Plus Codec. This will help the company to provide better treatment and provide better care.

In August 2015, Government along with Apollo Hospitals announced the launch of their new telemedicine initiative Sehat which is specially designed for the people in rural areas so that they can seek help from the doctor online and will be able to order generic drugs. This will help them to provide better treatment to the patient and increase the sales of generic drugs.

Customization of the Report

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Table of Content: Global Video Telemedicine Market

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Video Telemedicine Market, By Technology Global Video Telemedicine Market, By Process Global Video Telemedicine Market, BY Material Global Video Telemedicine Market, Material Type Global Video Telemedicine Market, BY Products Global Video Telemedicine Market, BY End-Users Global Video Telemedicine Market, COMPANY LANDSCAPE Company Profiles

Continued……..

Browse Complete Tables and Figures: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-video-telemedicine-market&AB

