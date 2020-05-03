Vibratory Asphalt Compactor Market In-depth Analysis 2019, Future Scope and Outlook 2025

The Vibratory Asphalt Compactor market was valued at 1150 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1540 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The Market Insights Reports has published the obtainability of a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Vibratory Asphalt Compactor Market . The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to be enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

TOP COMPANIES ARE COVERED IN VIBRATORY ASPHALT COMPACTOR MARKET REPORT:

WIRTGEN, Caterpillar, Bomag, XCMG, Case, SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., JCB, Dynapac, Volvo, Shantui, Liugong Machinery, Ammann, Sany, XGMA, SINOMACH, Luoyang Lutong, Jiangsu Junma, DEGONG, and Other.

Vibratory Asphalt Compactor Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Less than 5 ton

5-13 ton

More than 13 ton

Other

Vibratory Asphalt Compactor Market segment by Application, split into:

Road Construction

Public Engineering

Others

The Vibratory Asphalt Compactor consumption volume was 18544 Units in 2017 and is expected to reach 20280 Units in 2018 and 26159 Units in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.22% from 2018 to 2023. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (32.15%) in 2017, followed by the Europe and the North America. China is expected to maintain the largest production and consumption status.

At present, the manufactures of Vibratory Asphalt Compactor are concentrated in Europe, North America and China. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 36.47% in 2017. The following areas are Europe and North America. The global leading players in this market are WIRTGEN, Caterpillar, Bomag, XCMG, Case, etc.

Though the market is dominated by the manufactures from Europe, USA and China, manufactures in developing counties are trying to occupy the market by the lower price and good aftermarket service. The investors should pay more attention to these developing countries such as India, Indonesia, Brazil and Africa due to the great demand in these regions.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of road construction machine and the governments support, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Vibratory Asphalt Compactor Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

-Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

