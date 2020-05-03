Vacuum Truck Market Insights, Industry Outlook, Growing Trends and Demands 2019

Global Vacuum Truck market size will reach 1570 million US$ by 2025, from 1150 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The Market Insights Reports has published the obtainability of a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Vacuum Truck Market . The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to be enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

TOP COMPANIES ARE COVERED IN VACUUM TRUCK MARKET REPORT:

Federal Signal, K&E, Vac-Con, KOKS, Sewer Equipment, GapVax, Cappellotto, Heli, Vacall Industries, Keith Huber, Rivard, Hi-Vac, Aerosun, Super Products, AFI, Amphitec, Disab, Chengli, Ledwell, Foton, Dongzheng, XZL, and Other.

Vacuum Truck Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Liquid Suctioning Only

Liquid and Dry Suctioning

High Velocity

Other

Vacuum Truck Market segment by Application, split into:

Industrial

Excavation

Municipal

Others

The global vacuum truck industry mainly concentrates in North America and Europe in terms of market value. The global leading player in this market is Federal Signal, whose revenue is $ 1148.82 million in 2017, accounts for 13.03% of total revenue market.

The vacuum truck is mainly used in industrial, excavation and municipal field. The application market share of industrial and excavation is up to 64% in 2017 and it is forecasted that share will be maintain by 2023 with the increasing collaboration among rental fleet owners and vacuum truck manufacturers.

Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of labor-efficient vehicles at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of labor-efficient vacuum truck industry.

The widely application of vacuum truck promote the growth of customer segments and the rising demand for labor-efficient vehicles is bringing a radical change to the vacuum truck market. With increased collaboration among construction equipment manufacturers and rental fleet owners, the products are being designed as per the customer need. The rental companies form a large customer segment for the vacuum truck market. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area and the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

Vacuum Truck Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

-Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

