Soil Moisture Sensor Market to account for US$ 99.3 Bn in 2025: Top Key Players Sentek, Irrometer Company, AquaCheck, Delta – T Devices

According to a new report published by the Insight Partners titled “Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Soil Moisture Sensor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Soil Moisture Sensor market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, consumption distribution channel and geography. The global Soil Moisture Sensor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Soil Moisture Sensor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

1. Sentek Pvt. Ltd.

2. Irrometer Company, Inc.

3. AquaCheck Pvt. Ltd.

4. Delta T Devices

5. Stevens Water Monitoring System, Inc

6. The Toro Company

7. Acclima Inc.

8. Decagon Devices

9. Campbell Scientific, Inc.

10. Imko Micromodultechnik Gmbh

Growing penetration of IoT enabled solutions for improved agriculture practices to boost the volume production

Smart irrigation utilizes remotely controlled water sprayed irrigation systems such as sprinklers, center pivots and driplines. In smart irrigation, the system for watering crops is operated on the basis of estimated moisture content in the soil, and then deciding upon either water restoring or reducing excess water level in the fields. Soil moisture sensors find their application in determining when, where, and how much water is required by the crop at a particular instance, which help the farmers in obtaining higher crop production. These sensors are easy to install and provides soil temperature and moisture, thus simplifying the vertical profiling of horticulture, irrigation and soil science. Subsequently, driving the growth for soil moisture sensor market in the coming years.

Increasing awareness towards sustainable development coupled with government regulations enforcing stringent water conservation practices

Water is a restricted resource and with briskly expanding population, the demand for water is also set to increase. In most of the nation’s globally, crop irrigation in agricultural sector is the prime consumer of water. The government of various economies have laid down several norms and regulations to conserve water. Implementation of several government regulations and norms in various nations has led to the adoption of efficient irrigation techniques, which in turn drives the demand and adoption of soil moisture sensors to determine the need and quantity of water needed for the soil. Thus, the soil moisture sensor market is expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Market Segment by Type Insight

In global soil moisture sensor market, the volumetric soil moisture sensors are used for measuring water content of the soil by using properties of soil such as dielectric constant, electrical resistance or interactions with neutrons. These devices enable the users to make a reliable and accurate soil moisture measurements thus, making it ideal for applications related to soil science, environmental science, agricultural science, horticulture, biology, botany and others. There are three types of volumetric soil moisture sensors neutron probe, time domain transmissivity and capacitance sensors. The market for volumetric soil moisture sensor in global soil moisture sensor market is projected to provide numerous lucrative business opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

End-user segment Insight

In farming, water plays a very critical role. The water resources and optimum usage of water is a key driving force in irrigation. Efficient irrigation watering not only helps in saving water but also reduces dependency on fertilizers and accomplish better plant yield and enhances the crop quality. Also, the soil moisture sensors assist farmers to decide on irrigation scheduling. Irrigation scheduling helps determine the correct frequency and duration of watering. Moreover, it helps reduce damages on-farm from leaking pipes or equipment. Soil moisture sensors thus help to conserve water by guiding the grower to apply right amount required for optimum crop growth throughout the growing season. The Agriculture market in soil moisture sensor market is expected to grow with an attractive CAGR growth rate of 12.9% from 2017 to 2025.

GLOBAL SOIL MOISTURE SENSOR – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensor

Soil Water Potential Sensor

By End-user Verticals

Agriculture

Sports Turf

Landscaping and Ground Care

Forestry

