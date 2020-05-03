Smart Water Management Market Recent Development, Share and Scope 2019 to 2025

The Smart Water Management market was valued at 1950 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 4450 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

Sensus, Itron, Elster (Honeywell), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Landis+Gyr, Roper Industries(Neptune), Siemens, Kamstrup, Jiangxisanchuan, Suntront Tech Co., Ltd, Badger Meter Inc, Iskraemeco, Arad Group(Master Meter), Huizhong Instrumentation Co., Ltd, Zenner, Ningbo Water Meter, and Other.

Smart Water Management Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

AMR Meters

AMI Meters

Other

Smart Water Management Market segment by Application, split into:

Residential Use

Commerical Use

Industrial Use

Others

A smart meter is usually an electronic device that records consumption of electric energy in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing. Smart meters enable two-way communication between the meter and the central system. Unlike home energy monitors, smart meters can gather data for remote reporting. Such an advanced metering infrastructure differs from traditional automatic meter reading in that it enables two-way communications with the meter.

With the development of network technology, especially the rise of the Internet of things technology, new technology related to the smart water meter (terminal) emerges in an endless stream, mainly including: wireless or wired network technology, network communication protocol and routing technology, network access technology, data security and reliability technology, data acquisition and management technology, automatic meter reading and selling water management system technology, etc.

Smart Water Management Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

-Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

There Are 13 Chapters To Thoroughly Display The Smart Water Management Market:

Chapter 1: Global Smart Water Management Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Global Smart Water Management Market Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Smart Water Management.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Smart Water Management.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Smart Water Management by Regions (2014-2019).

Chapter 6: Smart Water Management Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2014-2019).

Chapter 7: Smart Water Management Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Global Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Smart Water Management.

Chapter 9: Smart Water Management Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2019-2025).

Chapter 10: Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2019-2025).

Chapter 11: Global Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

