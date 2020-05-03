Research Offers 10-Year Forecast on Signaling Devices Market

A device that raises an alarm to give warning against any potential danger is called signaling device. Depending upon the requirement, application, and surrounding of the place; the alarm can be visual or audible. Signaling devices are normally connected with the control panel of the system and installed at specific positions. They are installed in such a way that the people present in an area are made aware of the undesirable situation or event so that they can take corrective, precautionary measures.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Several hazards are present in surroundings— whether it is home, office, factory, hospital, roads, schools and colleges, airports and train stations, or heavy industries. Any type of hazard can turn into a potentially dangerous event and can cause damage to property as well as life. As far as safety and security management systems are concerned, signaling devices play a crucial role. Signaling devices are manufactured for continuous observation of changes in the surrounding parameters and for raising an alarm if any undesirable change is observed. Most common types of signaling devices are used in fire alarm systems, mining safety systems, gas warning systems in the oil & gas industry, heavy rainfall warning systems, and earthquake warning systems. Signaling devices can be explosion-proof, fire-proof, or water-proof depending upon their end-user application.

The signaling devices market can be segmented on the basis of type and application. Types of signaling devices are visual signaling devices, audible signaling devices, and other control signaling devices. Beacons and stack light are sub-segments of the visual signaling devices segment, whereas bells, hooters, and electronic beeper or buzzer are sub-segments of the audible signaling devices segment. Pilot or navigation lights, stop switches, and push buttons are examples of control signaling devices. By application, the market for signaling devices can be divided into hazardous area signaling, fire & industrial signaling, and wide area signaling. Based on end-user application, the market for signaling devices can be segregated into warehouses & factories, oil and gas platforms, mining, marine, commercial buildings, sports, and natural hazard emergency and warning systems.

Strict safety rules and regulations regarding industrial work safety enforced by governments across the world is the key driving factor for the signaling devices market. Technological developments, smart city concept, and urbanization are other factors fueling the market. However, lack of awareness about the industrial work safety and negligence about installation of warning systems can be restraints for the signaling devices market. Cost could be one of the restraints, especially for new or small-scale industrial setups where safety standards are being neglected.

Regional market for signaling device will show higher growth, however it is largely controlled by the end use of the signaling device. Countries such as Japan where tsunamis and earthquakes are frequent witness higher demand for natural hazard warning or signaling systems. Developing economies in Asia Pacific such as China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia, where industrialization is fast–paced, also require industrial signaling systems. Developed countries such as the U.S. and the U.K. require technologically advanced signaling systems to achieve high safety standards.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of Global Market, request a PDF brochure here.

Some of the key and potential players in the signaling devices market are Auer Signal GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Eaton, Thakral Services (India) Ltd., Omron Corporation, Schneider Electric, Thomas & Betts Corporation, Thales Group, PATLITE Corporation, Potter Electric Signal Company LLC, Honeywell International Inc., HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd., Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V., and NHP Electrical Engineering Products.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald