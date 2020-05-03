Research Antibodies and Reagents Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Potential Growth, Key Players and Latest Trends Forecast by 2026

Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market accounted to USD 9.8 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 15.74 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. According to a report published by Data Bridge Market Research, titled “Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026”. This report offers in-depth knowledge and analysis results and knowledge concerning Research Antibodies and Reagents market share, growth factors, size, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends valid by a mixture of specialists with correct data of the precise trade and Research Antibodies and Reagents market further as region-wise analysis experience.

Data Bridge Market Research profiles some of the renowned market players operating in the Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market. They are: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN , , Abcam plc, Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GenScript, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Luminex Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Lonza, and BioLegend, Inc. GE Healthcare (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Amgen Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi (France), Rockland Immunochemicals Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.), GenScript, Biotech Corporation (U.S.), Lonza (Switzerland), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Israel), Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. (U.S.), BioLegend, Inc. (U.S.), Abcam PLC (U.K.),Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.). among others.

The Research Antibodies and Reagents Market report also shares an exhaustive analysis of the trends, factors, and competitive and regional dynamics that will chart the growth trajectory of the market during the forecast period. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as company’s processes and cost structures are also analyzed in this Research Antibodies and Reagents report. This Research Antibodies and Reagents Market report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin Research Antibodies and Reagents by regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America), and other regions can be added.

Market Definition: Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market

Research antibodies and reagents are used to detect an unconjugated primary antibody that is used to target antigen. These help in are in detecting, measuring and purifying proteins or biomolecules in applications such as ELISA, flow cytometry, western blotting or immunohistochemistry.

Market Drivers

Growing industry-academia collaborations

Increasing R&D activities and expenditure

Technological developments

Increasing funding for proteomics research and drug discovery

Market Restraint

Quality concerns arises due to nontherapeutic antibodies used for research,

Key Developments in the Market:

• In May 2010, GenScript Launched Antibody Drug Development Services. There were various intensive research and development activities being devoted to develop antibody drugs for numerous serious diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, various cancers, this development center provides comprehensive services targeting every step of the antibody drug development process, which include hybridoma development andhybridoma stabilization which gives monoclonal antibodies and hybridomas to the client.

• In July 2010, GenScript provided 25% OFF Promotion for mAb Sequencing Service. The company is capable of sequencing antibodies based on customer-selected specifications. The sequencing service can be applied to database banking and antibody therapeutics.

Segmentation: Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market

By Technology

• Western Blotting

• Immunofluorescence

• Flow Cytometry

• Immunohistochemistry

• Elisa

By Product Type

• Antibodies

• Primary Antibodies

• Secondary Antibodies

Reagents

• Stains & Dyes

• Media & Sera

• Fixatives

• Buffers

• Probes

• Solvents

• Enzymes

• Others

Research Areas

• Oncology

• Infectious Diseases

• Neurobiology

• Stem Cell

• Immunology

• Others

Source

• Mouse

• Rabbit

• Others

By Application

• Proteomics

• Drug Development

• Genomics segments

By End User

Pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies

• Academic & research institutes

• Contract research organizations

Research Methodology: Global Research Antibodies and Reagents Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

