Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Industry

Description

This report focuses on the global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) development in United States, Europe and China.

The RPO is a sub-segment of human resource outsourcing (HRO) in which the recruitment processes are outsourced to external or third-party service providers. External service providers can manage end-to-end or a part of the recruitment process on behalf of the client organization’s HR department.

The BFSI sector accounted for the maximum market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market until the end of 2025. Some of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the increasing number of investments to introduce new products and services, manage regulatory compliance, meet the growing demands of customers, ameliorate cost efficiency, and gain more profits. This in turn, will have a positive impact on the RPO market growth.

The key players covered in this study

AlexanderMann Solutions 
AllegisTalent2 
Aon Hewitt 
Futurestep 
Hays 
Hudson 
IBM 
Infosys 
KellyOCG 
Kenexa 
ManpowerGroup 
Randstad Sourceright 
Korn Ferry

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
MCRPO 
Blended RPO

Market segment by Application, split into 
Telecom 
Healthcare 
Energy 
Manufacturing 
BFSI

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) are as follows: 
History Year: 2013-2017 
Base Year: 2017 
Estimated Year: 2018 
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

