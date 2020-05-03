Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Industry
Description
This report focuses on the global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) development in United States, Europe and China.
The RPO is a sub-segment of human resource outsourcing (HRO) in which the recruitment processes are outsourced to external or third-party service providers. External service providers can manage end-to-end or a part of the recruitment process on behalf of the client organization’s HR department.
The BFSI sector accounted for the maximum market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market until the end of 2025. Some of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the increasing number of investments to introduce new products and services, manage regulatory compliance, meet the growing demands of customers, ameliorate cost efficiency, and gain more profits. This in turn, will have a positive impact on the RPO market growth.
The key players covered in this study
AlexanderMann Solutions
AllegisTalent2
Aon Hewitt
Futurestep
Hays
Hudson
IBM
Infosys
KellyOCG
Kenexa
ManpowerGroup
Randstad Sourceright
Korn Ferry
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
MCRPO
Blended RPO
Market segment by Application, split into
Telecom
Healthcare
Energy
Manufacturing
BFSI
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Continued…
