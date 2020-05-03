Pipe Wrenches Market Competitive Analysis with Growth Forecast 2019 to 2025

The Pipe Wrenches market was valued at 690.4 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 849.1 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The Market Insights Reports has published the obtainability of a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Pipe Wrenches Market . The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to be enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

TOP COMPANIES ARE COVERED IN PIPE WRENCHES MARKET REPORT:

Stanley, RIDGID, TTI Group, Apex Tool Group, SNAP-ON, Irwin, REED, Stahlwille, Wiha Tools, Wheeler-Rex, and Other.

Pipe Wrenches Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Small Size (Length-200 mm)

Medium Size (200 mm

Larger Size (Length-800 mm)

Other

Pipe Wrenches Market segment by Application, split into:

Petrochemical Pipeline

Civil Pipeline

Others

The pipe wrench (US), Stillson wrench or Stillsons (UK) is an adjustable wrench used for turning soft iron pipes and fittings with a rounded surface. The design of the adjustable jaw allows it to lock in the frame, such that any forward pressure on the handle tends to pull the jaws tighter together. Teeth angled in the direction of turn dig into the soft pipe. They are not intended for use on hardened steel hex nuts or other fittings because they would ruin the head; however, if a hex nut is soft enough that it becomes rounded beyond use with standard wrenches, a pipe wrench is sometimes used to break the bolt or nut free. Pipe wrenches are usually sold in the following sizes (by length of handle): 10, 12, 14, 18, 24, 36, and 48 inches, although smaller and larger sizes are available as well. They are usually made of cast steel. Today, aluminum is also used to construct the body of the wrench, while the teeth and jaw remain steel. Teeth, and jaw kits (which also contain adjustment rings and springs) can be bought to repair broken wrenches, as this is cheaper than buying a new wrench.

First, as for the global Pipe Wrenches industry, the industry concentration rate is not high. The top 5 manufacturers have 41.32% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Stanley Black & Decker which has 12.68% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Pipe Wrenches industry. The manufacturers following Stanley Black & Decker are TTI Group and Apex Tool Group, which respectively has 8.18% and 7.37% market share globally.

Pipe Wrenches Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

-Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

