Online Grocery Market 2020: Global Trend, Industry Application, Growth, Share, Size, Demand and forecast

Online grocery refers to the purchase of fresh and packaged food through online portals. Ways of buying groceries have evolved over a period of time, owing to easy availability of products through stores and online platforms.

The Global Online Grocery Market is valued at 28300 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 82020 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% between 2019 and 2024.

Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, Fresh Direct and Target are Top 5 Online Grocery service providers in Global market. The global Online Grocery market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of numerous small vendors in the market. Other prominent players in the market include Tesco, Alibaba, Carrefour, ALDI, Coles Online, BigBasket, Longo, Schwan Food, Honestbee, etc.

Based on end uses, the market is segmented into Personal Shoppers and Business Customers. In 2018, Personal Shoppers occupied the largest market share, 70.05%, which is also expected to grow at a higher rate as compared to the Business Customers segment during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:-

The Online Grocery market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2014, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2018, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2019-2024.

Based on the Online Grocery industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Online Grocery market in details.

Deep analysis about market status (2014-2019), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included.

From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well.

Major Players in Online Grocery market are:-

Tesco

Walmart

Amazon

Target

ALDI

Coles Online

BigBasket

Longo

Schwan Food

FreshDirect

Honestbee

Alibaba

….

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:-

Packaged Foods

Fresh Foods

Market segment by Application, split into:-

Personal Shoppers

Business Customers

