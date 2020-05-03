Oatmeal Market Overview and Competitive Landscape 2019 to 2027|B&G Food Inc. (McCann’s Irish Oatmeal), Bagrrys India Limited, Grain Millers Inc.,

Grains continue to remain one of the popular solutions for various breakfast meals globally owing to its high nutritional and fiber-rich ingredients. Among these, avena sativa or popularly known as oats are a particular type of grains with multiple fitness and health benefits has attributed to their rising popularity among breakfast cereals, especially among adults. Oatmeal is simple oats based consumer products along with various grains, dry fruits, and other ingredients that are widely consumed for breakfast meals. Currently, some of the common types of oats available for the preparation of oatmeal are whole oat groats, steel cut oats, Scottish oats, regular rolled oats, quick rolled oats, instant oats, and bran oats. However, leading oatmeal manufacturers such as McCann’s Irish Oatmeal, Hamlyns of Scotland, Nature’s Path Foods Inc., Nestlé S.A., and The Quaker Oats Company among other prominent oatmeal market players also offer a wide range of flavored oatmeal based products for their large customer base. Thus, propelling the growth of the oatmeal market during the coming years.

Top Keyplayers of Oatmeal Market are B&G Food, Inc. (McCann’s Irish Oatmeal), Bagrrys India Limited, Grain Millers, Inc., Hamlyns Of Scotland, Kellogg Company, Marico Limited, Nature’s Path Foods, Inc., Nestlé S.A., The Quaker Oats Company, Weetabix Limited

Breakfast continues to remain one of the critical meal for daily nutritional and protein intake among adults as well as children. Moreover, the availability of multiple popular breakfast cereals brands from numerous regional and global players has facilitated high market competitiveness in the overall breakfast cereals market. Furthermore, the recent surge in consumer awareness has attributed to manufacturers focusing on the marketing of their breakfast cereal products with an emphasis on the nutritional value of the products. The high fiber and nutrient luxurious raw materials of oatmeal i.e., oats owing to their versatile benefits associated with lowering blood sugar, maintaining glucose levels, lowering cholesterol, and weight management among other benefits has contributed significantly in its popularity across breakfast cereals especially among adults recently. Despite the popularity of oatmeal across numerous European countries since past many decades, it has gained an unprecedented rise in penetration across global scale in the past few years. Thus, the versatile long term health benefits of oatmeal consumption are expected to be one of the major factor propelling the growth of the oatmeal market during the coming years.

Globally, the number of individuals opting for a healthier lifestyle gas gained major traction especially across leading urban and metro cities. Furthermore, the rise in popularity of vegan based and gluten free food products across developed economies in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific has also attracted in substantial demand for numerous oats based food products and drinks. In addition, the growing number of health conscious individuals along with a significant increase in awareness of health benefits of oatmeal is also anticipated to propel the market growth during the coming years. Moreover, the availability of organic, gluten free, vegan and nutritionally rich oatmeal products has facilitated in significant penetration among young individuals across the emerging cities in developing economies.

GLOBAL OATMEAL MARKET SEGMENTATION

Oatmeal Market – By Type

Whole Oat

Steel Cut Oats

Scottish Oats

Regular & Quick Rolled Oats

Instant Oats

Others

Oatmeal Market – By Sales Channel

Online

Physical Stores

Oatmeal Market – By Geography

North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe: France, Germany, UK, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald