Nutraceutical Market Competitive Benchmarking And Regions Analysis|Abbott, Amway, Chobani LLC, Helion Nutraceuticals LLC and Others

Growth in the demand for functional food and beverages owing to increasing health consciousness amongst consumers has bolstered the growth of USA nutraceuticals market.

Nutraceutical ingredients such as vitamins and minerals are added in the functional food and beverages to enhance the nutritional value. Functional foods have a positive effect on health beyond basic nutrition and also promote optimal health. Functional food and beverages are enriched with nutritions that are not provided naturally. The increasing awareness related to the health benefits associated with the consumption of nutraceutical products supplements the growth of the USA nutraceuticals market.

Top Keyplayers:

Abbott,Amway, Chobani, LLC, General Mills, Inc., Helion Nutraceuticals LLC, Herbalife International of America Inc., Kellogg Co., Matsun Nutrition,The Nature’s Bounty Co., Valensa International

Nutrition plays an essential role in an athlete’s performance. Vitamins and minerals are crucial for a variety of activities in the body, such as turning food into energy and keeping bones healthy. Nutraceutical products offers an adequate amount of nutrition required to maintain a healthy lifestyle. This is translating into increasing demand for nutraceutical products in sports nutrition.

NUTRACEUTICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Type

Functional Food

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals

By Application

General Wellness

Beauty and Anti-Aging

Weight Management

Digestive Health

Sports and Energy

