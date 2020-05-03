North America Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market Forecast to 2026 in a Newly Released Report Profiling

Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the North America Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction. Market drivers and market restraints help businesses to get idea about the production strategy. The report helps strengthen organization and make better decisions for driving business on the right track.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include BASF SE, Clariant, Chem India Pigments, Dayglo Color, Eckart, Elemental Srl, Geotech, Kobo Products, Koel Colours, Kolortek LANXESS, Li Pigments, Merck Performance Materials , Miyoshi Kasei, Nihon Koken Kogyo, Nubiola Neelikon , Sandream Impact, Sensient, Cosmetic Technologies , Sun Chemical, Sudarshan , Toshiki Pigment, Toyal North America, Venator Materials PLC. and others

In 2018, oil soluble colours segment is expected to dominate the North America cosmetic pigments and dyes market by volume with the CAGR of 1.9% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, to reach 11.51 kilo tonnes units by 2025

Global North America Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market: Segment Analysis

By Elemental Composition (Inorganic Pigments, Organic Pigments, Oil Soluble Colours, Water Soluble Colours),

By Type (Dyes, Pigments),

By Application (Facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Products, Nail Products, Hair Color Products, Special Effect and Special Purchase Products, Others),

By Technology (Pigment Dispersion, Surface Treatments),

By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Unique structure of the report

The North America cosmetic pigments and dyes market is segmented based on elemental composition, type, application and technology. In 2018, organic pigments segment is valued to rule with the highest market share in the forecast period. An organic pigment is segmented on the basis of elemental composition into lakes, toners and true pigments.

An inorganic pigment is segmented on the basis of elemental composition into white pigments, iron oxide, chromium dioxide, mica, ultramarines and others. Dyes is segmented on the basis of type into reactive dyes, disperse dyes, vat dyes and others. Pigment is segmented on the basis of type into special effect pigments, surface treated pigments, nano pigments and natural colorants. Facial makeup is segmented on the basis of application into powder, foundation and brushers.

Eye makeup is segmented on the basis of application into eye liner, eye shadow and mascara. A lip product is segmented on the basis of application into lip stick, lip gloss and lip liner. Nail products is segmented on the basis of application into nail polish, nail treatment. Others are segmented on the basis of application into toothpaste, hair shampoo & conditioner and sunless tanning products. Based on geography, the market is segmented into 3 geographical countries,

Most important Highlights of TOC:

1 Introduction of North America Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

2 Exclusive Summary

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Interviews

3.2 Data Mining

3.3 Validation

3.4 List of Statistics

4 North America Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market Segment & Geographic Analysis

4.1 By Type [2013-2026]

4.2 By Application [2013-2026]

4.3 By Region [2013-2026]

5 North America Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market Outlook

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Opportunities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Drivers

5.3 Porter’s Five Force Model

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

6 North America Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Development Policies

6.3 Company Market Standing

