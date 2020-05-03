Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2019 to 2025

Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market size will increase to 290 Million US$ by 2025, from 280 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period.

The Market Insights Reports has published the obtainability of a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market . The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to be enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/03051124254/global-nitrile-butadiene-rubber-powder-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/inquiry?Mode=19&Source=fnbherald

TOP COMPANIES ARE COVERED IN NITRILE BUTADIENE RUBBER POWDER MARKET REPORT:

Omnova Solutions, LANXESS, LG, Nitriflex, TAPRATH, Zeon, Huangshan Hualan Technology, Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical, Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals, and Other.

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

≤0.2mm powder product

0.2-0.5 powder product

≥0.5 powder product

Other

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market segment by Application, split into:

Automotive

Electric

Construction material

Others

NBR powder industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world acrylonitrile industry. The main market players are Omnova Solutions, LANXESS, LG Chem. The production of NBR powder will increase to 66668 MT in 2016 from 54858 MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 3.97%. Global NBR powder capacity utilization rate remained at around 70.17% in 2015.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of NBR powder increases with the 4% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 52% of the global consumption volume in total.

NBR powder has mainly several production technologies, As NBR powder is main raw material of some PVC chemicals, the downstream application industries will need more NBR powder. So, NBR powder has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance NBR powder through improving technology. NBR powder applications include automotives, PVC modifications, footwear, consumer goods and others including coatings and tubes. In addition, NBR powder is also used in modification of resins such as ABS and phenolic resins. NBR powder has excellent oil resistance, good abrasion resistance and aging resistance. Specialty forms of NBR continue to grow with increasing applications in different end-use industries.

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

-Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail a Up-to 30% discount on this report)

Inquire For Discount at: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/03051124254/global-nitrile-butadiene-rubber-powder-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/discount?Mode=19&Source=fnbherald

There Are 13 Chapters To Thoroughly Display The Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market:

Chapter 1: Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder by Regions (2014-2019).

Chapter 6: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2014-2019).

Chapter 7: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Global Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder.

Chapter 9: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2019-2025).

Chapter 10: Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2019-2025).

Chapter 11: Global Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

Influence of the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market report:

–Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market.

–Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market recent innovations and major events.

–Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market-leading players.

–Conclusive study about the growth plot of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market for forthcoming years.

–In-depth understanding of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

–Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market.

Browse Full Report Description : https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/03051124254/global-nitrile-butadiene-rubber-powder-market-insights-forecast-to-2025?Mode=19&Source=fnbherald

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

We also offer customization on reports based on specific client requirement:

1- Free country level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

2- Free Competitive analysis of any market players.

3- Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data points

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports is an online market research reports store of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. MarketInsightsReports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact Us:

Mr.Irfan Tamboli (Sales Head) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald