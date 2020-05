Mushroom Market to Surge at a Robust Pace by 2027|Bonduelle Group, Giorgio Fresh Co., Golden Umbrella Mushroom and others

A New Research Report of Coconut Milk Products Market research now available at “The Insight Partners” encompasses an exhaustive Study of this business space with regards to pivotal industry drivers, market share analysis, and the latest trends characterizing the Mushroom industry landscape. This report also covers details of market size, growth spectrum, and the competitive scenario of Mushroom market in the forecast timeline.

Mushrooms is considered beneficial for health, as they contain very less gluten and sodium content. Consumers are increasingly preferring mushrooms, as these are rich in proteins and vitamin; it is also low fat and cholesterol-free. Further, the mushroom also contains various nutrients which include selenium, potassium, and vitamin; these vitamins are essential for a healthy body and active lifestyle. In North America, the U.S. and Canada are the largest producer and exporters of fresh mushrooms. The major players operating in the mushroom market include Bonduelle Fresh Europe, Greenyard Group, Monaghan Mushrooms., Giorgio Fresh Co., Golden Umbrella Mushroom, Inc., Monaghan Mushrooms, and New Hampshire Mushroom Company, among others.

Mushroom market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1.85 Bn in 2018 to US$ 3.51 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 7.7% from the year 2019 to 2027.

In North America region, government are focused on strategic Initiatives for agricultural and agri-food sector. For instance, Canada government has taken various initiatives for supporting the agriculture and agri-food sector. For the development of Agri-food and agriculture sector, Canada government would deliver federal programs under the Canadian agriculture partnership focusing on economic growth in the agriculture sector. The Canadian agriculture partnership is focus to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector; it is a five-year plan which has an investment of US$ 3 Bn done by the federal government, territorial, and provincial governments. The partnership program would support farmers to manage significant risks and provide streamlined programs & services that are easier to access.

Furthermore, innovation and technological advancements are the keystones of the North American countries such as the U.S, and Canada. The mushroom industry in this region is focused on innovating and advanced technology to increase mushroom production. Further, Canada mushroom farms are working with a technology company, academic institutes, and robotic technology equipment supplier to reduce labor requirements. The mushroom industry in the region is investing in robotic technology to overcome the labor shortage problem and raise production. Therefore, a high focus on advanced technology equipment for mushroom production is anticipated to create a lucrative opportunity for the market players.

NORTH AMERICA MUSHROOM MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION



North America Mushroom Market by Type



Button Mushroom

Shiitake Mushroom

Oyster Mushroom

Others

North America Mushroom Market by Form

Fresh Mushroom

Processed Mushroom Dried Mushroom Frozen Mushroom Canned Mushroom Others



North America Mushroom Market by Application



Food Processing Industry

Retail Outlets

Food Services

Others

North America Mushroom Market by Country



U.S

Canada

Mexico

Companies Mentioned



Bonduelle Group

Giorgio Fresh Co.

Golden Umbrella Mushroom

Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc.

Greenyard Group

Monaghan Mushrooms

Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.

New Hampshire Mushroom Company

Phillips Mushroom Farm

The Mushroom Company

