Mass Spectrometry Market is Predicted to Register a CAGR of 8.1% in the Coming Years

Mass spectrometry technique is utilized to quantify and identify molecules in complex and simple mixtures. The identification and ascertainment are done by separating the ions based on their mass to charge ratio which is measured by making use of a mass spectrum. As per a study conducted by the P&S Intelligence, the global mass spectrometry market reached a value of $4,948.3 million in 2015 and is predicted to register a CAGR of 8.1% in the coming years. Various applications of mass spectrometry include proteomics, clinical testing, environmental research, and drug discovery and development. Among all these, mass spectrometry was utilized the most for drug discovery & development during 2012–2015, as it helps in determining the structure of metabolites and drugs. The fastest growth in demand is expected to be witnessed by the application of proteomics.

The usage of mass spectrometry in the life sciences and clinical analysis sectors is increasing considerably. Some of the key applications of this technology in these sectors include the determination of protein structure, monitoring of enzyme reactions, protein digestion, interactions and folding, identification of the protein from the peptide mass, forensic analysis, absolute or relative quantification of proteins in a given sample, and disease biomarkers detection. These applications are of vital significance in the fields of clinical analysis and life sciences, and the requirement for mass spectrometry for them is growing because of the increasing cases of drug abuse, rising healthcare awareness, advanced research and development, and high number of metabolic diseases.

Several end users of mass spectrometry include hospitals, academic & research institutes, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences & biotechnology sector. During the period 2012–2015, the largest demand for mass spectrometry was created by the pharmaceutical firms and the situation is going to remain the same in the coming years as well. Over 80% of a medicinal product is made up of excipients, moreover, as these excipients are administered in patients, establishing their purity is of utmost importance. Therefore, to enhance the quality of pharmaceutical excipients, the International Pharmaceutical Excipients Council worked together with the Pharmaceutical Quality Group, the European Fine Chemicals Group, and the European Association of Chemical Distributors to develop a certification scheme for excipient suppliers. The legislation formulated by these organizations enforces the use of mass spectrometry for screening impurities in pharmaceutical excipients.

