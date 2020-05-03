Latin America Air Conditioner Market Focuses on Top 10 Companies, Research Methodology, Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the Latin America Air Conditioner Market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction. Market drivers and market restraints help businesses to get idea about the production strategy. The report helps strengthen organization and make better decisions for driving business on the right track.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include Whirlpool Corporation, Johnson Controls, Samsung, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., AB Electrolux, Hitachi, Ltd., Haier Inc., Midea Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GMBH, Lennox International, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY, DAEWOO ELECTRONICS CO. LTD., United Technologies, Ventisol, GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. and Hisense.

Global Latin America Air Conditioner Market: Segment Analysis

By Type (Portable AC, Window AC, Packaged AC, Airside AC, Split AC, Floor Mounted Units, Cassettes, Inverter AC, Centralized and Others),

Duct Type (Ductless and Ducted),

Capacity (Upto 1 ton, 1.1 TO 1.5 ton, 1.6 TO 2 ton and Above 2 ton),

Technology (Manual and Automatic), Component (Compressor, Evaporator, Drier/Receiver, Condenser, Air Handling Unit, Duct System and Others),

Distribution Channel (Online, Specialty Stores, Retail Outlets, Distributors/Dealers, Real Estate Developers, Housing Decoration Enterprises and Others),

End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Government & Transportation),

Countries (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia, Chile, Peru and Rest Of Latin America)

Unique structure of the report

Latin America air conditioner market is available mainly in ten types: portable AC, window AC, packaged AC, airside AC, split AC, floor mounted units, cassettes, inverter AC, centralized and others. All these types are used for various end-users such as residential, commercial buildings, industrial purposes and government institutes. The split ACs have certain advanced technological characteristics such as dual inverter technology which will use the R-410 green refrigerant gas and become environment-friendly. Even under hot, humid weather conditions, by using desiccant-augmented evaporative cooling systems the air conditioners can provide comfort cooling. The companies have expanded the business in the field of advancement in technologies for home appliances which could result a highly efficient air conditioners.

Higher efficiency of hybrid ACs is leading to the growth in demand for air conditioner market in Latin America.

Latin America air conditioner market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 -2026.

Competitive Landscape:

In May 2018, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd. opened a new air conditioner factory in Vietnam by its subsidiary Daikin Air Conditioning Vietnam. It will ensure the timely supply of high quality products to Latin America air conditioning market where demand is increasing rapidly.

In April 2017, LG Electronics has planned to acquire AI technologies, in order to increase their portfolio of smart home business. They are planning to make this strategic move by 2020. With this acquisition, the company will be able to develop more products related to the market

