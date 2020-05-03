High Performance Alloys Market Global Forecast 2023 – Carpenter Technology Corporation, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Precision Castparts Corp.), VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation

Global High Performance Alloys Market research report provides in-depth analysis of key manufacturers, demands, market share, size, trends, revenue, price, growth rate, product type, applications and Forecasts 2019-2023.

The report entitled “Global High Performance Alloys Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)” provides an in-depth analysis of the high performance alloys market including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the high performance alloys market by value, material and type. The report also includes regional analysis of the high performance alloys market for the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall high performance alloys market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players dominating the high performance alloys market are Carpenter Technology Corporation, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Precision Castparts Corp.) and VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Country Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

ROW

Company Coverage

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Precision Castparts Corp.)

VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation

High performance alloys are alloys that possess certain special characteristics such as outstanding mechanical energy, resistance to corrosion, good surface stability, etc. Such kind of alloys respond well to heat treating and exhibit excellent oxidation resistance.

Some of the major product forms in which high performance alloys are available include hot rolled plate and sheet, ingots and billet for open and closed die forgings and extrusions, forged round and rectangular billet and bar, etc.

High performance alloys have been segmented on the basis of material, alloy type and industry vertical. On the basis of material, high performance alloys have been divided into aluminum, magnesium, titanium and other. Based on alloy type, high performance alloys have been segregated into wrought and cast. Major industries that use high performance alloys include aerospace, industrial gas turbine, automotive, oil & gas, electrical & electronics and others.

The global high performance alloys market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as growing defense sector, rising aircraft manufacturing, increasing use in electronics sector, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are high cost and government regulations for raw material extraction.

