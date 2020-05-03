Healthcare Reimbursement Market Segmentation & Global Analysis 2019: Progresses, Latest Trends, Size, Evolution Rate by 2026

Global Healthcare Reimbursement Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 18.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. According to the report Increasing applications being covered under the healthcare reimbursement services is another factor boosting this market growth, says Data Bridge Market Research in a report, titled “Global Healthcare Reimbursement Market By Claim (Fully Paid, Underpaid), Payer (Private Payers, Public Payers), Service Provider (Physician Office, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.”

The Healthcare Reimbursement Market report also shares an exhaustive analysis of the trends, factors, and competitive and regional dynamics that will chart the growth trajectory of the market during the forecast period. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as company's processes and cost structures are also analyzed in this Healthcare Reimbursement report. This Healthcare Reimbursement Market report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin Healthcare Reimbursement by regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America), and other regions can be added.

Data Bridge Market Research profiles some of the renowned market players operating in the global variable frequency drive market. They are: UnitedHealth Group; Aviva; Allianz Care; CVS Health; BNP Paribas; Aetna Inc.; Nippon Life Insurance Company; WellCare; AgileHealthInsurance; Blue Cross Blue Shield Association; Medica; Religare Health Insurance Company Ltd.; Max Bupa; Centene Corporation; Reliance General Insurance among others.

Global Healthcare Reimbursement Market: Market Overview-

Healthcare reimbursement is the provision of payment received by the various health care service providers such as private physicians, hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories among others. This payment is initiated upon the completion of medical services being provided to the patient under the coverage of insurance they have availed through specialized insurance providers. This insurance is either provided by private organizations or the various government organizations/authorities.

Key Developments in the Market:

• In June 2019, HDFC Bank Ltd. announced that they had agreed to acquire Apollo Hospital Group’s entire stake in Apollo Munich Health Insurance amounting up to 1,336 crore rupees for 50.8% share along with 0.4% share from employees for 10.84 crore rupees. The combined deal valued at 1,347 crore is expected to be completed by next nine months considering the approvals of organizations and authorities. The business acquired will be merged with HDFC Ergo General Insurance creating a leading organization

• In March 2019, Centern Corporation announced that they had agreed with WellCare for their acquisition amounting approximately to USD 17.3 billion dependent on finalization of a merger agreement. This transaction will result in establishment of a premier organization providing government-sponsored healthcare programs along with having expertise in Medicaid, Medicare and Health Insurance Marketplace

Segmentation: Global Healthcare Reimbursement Market

By Claim

• Fully Paid

• Underpaid

By Payer

• Private Payers

• Public Payers

By Service Provider

• Physician Office

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Others

Research Methodology: Global Healthcare Reimbursement Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

