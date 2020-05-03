Global Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025

In 2017, the global Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) market size was 560 million US$ and is forecast to 810 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Vitamin B1, which a vitamin found in food and used as a dietary supplement. As a supplement, it is used to treat and prevent thiamine deficiency and disorders that result from it, including beriberi, Korsakoff’s syndrome, and Korsakoff’s psychosis. Other uses include maple syrup urine disease and Leigh’s disease. It is taken by mouth or by injection. It is also widely used in feed industry as a supplement.

Vitamin B1, or Thiamine normally appears as the form of Thiamine Mononitrate, or it can be converted to Thiamine Hydrochloride which is used for specific use. The report covers both Thiamine Mononitrate in its original form or its derivative Thiamine Hydrochloride. Thiamine Hydrochloride type product takes 31.22% share of global market in terms of sales volume. The price of Hydrochloride type is a bit higher than Mononitrate type, but the gap is not significant.

The Thiamine production is mainly concentrated in China. Leading suppliers in China, Brother Enterprises, Huazhong Pharma and Zhejiang Tianxin takes a majority share of global open market. DSM also produce Thiamine but mainly for captive use. Huazhong Pharma is the largest supplier in the worldwide in terms of sales volume. Brother Enterprises, Huazhong Pharma and Zhejiang Tianxin has long been competing on the export of Vitamin B1. Currently, the competitive landscape is relatively stable, with no significate capacity change or new entrance.

The price of Thiamine was around 20-30 USD/Kg during 2012 to 2014, due to the fierce competition among manufacturers. Since 2015, the manufacturers are facing pressure from environmental policy. Manufacturing cost lifted, while supply ability stagnated. The price of Thiamine increased 32% in 2015, and 42% in 2016. It is forecasted the price of Thiamine would keep high in the coming years due to the lack of supply. The Global Vitamin B1 market volume was 7791 MT in 2016 and it will be 9981 MT in 2023, with a Growth Rate of 3.60% from 2016 to 2023.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) include

Brother Enterprises

Huazhong Pharma

Zhejiang Tianxin

DSM

Market Size Split by Type

Thiamine Nitrate Type

Thiamine Hydrochloride Type

Market Size Split by Application

Feed Additive

Food Additive

Pharmaceutical, Supplement and Cosmetics

