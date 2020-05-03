Global Tonic-Clonic Seizures Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report 2020-2025

In 2017, the global Tonic-Clonic Seizures market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Epilepsy is a group of neurological disorders characterized by brief, involuntary episodes of vigorous shaking of a part or complete body. The patient may experience loss or disturbance of consciousness and movements along with sensory or psychiatric disturbances. Grand mal seizures or tonic–clonic seizures are a type of generalized seizures, which affect the entire brain and are the most common type of epileptic seizures. Grand mal seizures are caused by neurotransmitter imbalances, which can also be influenced by fatigue, lack of sleep, hypertension, stress, intense lighting, rapid motion, blood sugar level, anxiety, etc. The grand mal seizures consist of two phases, the tonic phase and the clonic phase. The tonic phase involves loss of consciousness and muscle twitching and the phase usually last only for a few seconds. The clonic phase consists of rapid muscle contraction and relaxation resulting in convulsions.

The Americas accounts for the significant market share owing to extensive use of medications and greater expenditure on the health care. Additionally, the fastest uptake of new technology and drugs in the US drives the global grand mal seizures market. The concentration of the major medical diagnostic device manufacturers in the developed regions is also adding fuel to the market. Europe is the second largest market due to a high disposable income and rising awareness about the grand mal seizures.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly and China and India are likely to lead the market during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global Tonic-Clonic Seizures status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tonic-Clonic Seizures development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

UCB Celltech

Abbott Laboratories

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

Sanofi

Shire

Teva Pharmaceutical

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Barbiturates

Hydantoin

Phenyltriazine

Iminostilbenes

Benzodiazepines

Aliphatic Carboxylic Acid

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic and Research Centers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

