Solar Panel Recycling Market- What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth?

Rising adoption rate of solar power systems and favorable government norms encouraging sustainable development are the major factors driving the growth of the solar panel recycling market. In 2017, the market generated a revenue of $80.7 million, and it is predicted to attain a size of $269.8 million by 2023, progressing at a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period (2018–2023). Solar panels convert solar energy into electricity for various commercial and residential applications; these are made from aluminum, glass, synthetic materials, and silicon.

Based on solar panel type, the market is categorized into polycrystalline, monocrystalline, and thin film. Among these, the monocrystalline category registered more than 50.0% revenue share in the solar panel recycling market, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the 2018–2023 period too. This is attributed to the wide adoption of monocrystalline solar panels owing to their benefits over other solar panels such as superior quality, greater efficiency, longer shelf life, and high heat resistance.

Talking about the shelf life, the solar panel recycling market is bifurcated into normal loss and early loss. Of these, in 2017, the early-loss shelf life category held a revenue share of more than 80.0% in the market. The key factor behind this is the early degradation or weathering of solar panels due to maintenance problems, negative weather conditions, and lack of product standardization. This is also why this category will lead the market during the forecast period.

Sustainable development plays an important role in the solar panel recycling market growth. It helps in the controlled optimization of the resources to save them for the current and future generations. Along with that, it helps in decreasing environmental hazards. Rising energy crisis, high levels of carbon emissions, and growing concerns for environmental protection have fueled the need for sustainable power generation. Traditional sources of energy such as fossil fuels are rapidly being replaced by renewable sources including solar energy, which don’t harm the environment.

The increasing number of initiatives and pacts pertaining to the adoption of solar energy is behind the accelerated rate of solar panel or PV module installation. In addition, the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of solar panels are boosting their demand for commercial and residential applications. The major benefits attached with these systems are no greenhouse gas emissions, noiseless energy generation, and environmental safety. A solar panel usually has a 30-year lifespan, but some may suffer an early loss, which results in huge amounts of e-waste, which is why it is vital to recycle them.

Hence, the surging popularity of solar energy as a renewable power source and the high deterioration rate of PVs are driving the global market for solar panel recycling.

Solar panel recycling market competitive landscape

Some of the major players operating in the global solar panel recycling market are Silcontel Ltd., Rinovasol Group, Reiling GmbH & Co. KG, ENVARIS GmbH, ECS Refining LLC, Reclaim PV Recycling Pty. Ltd., Silrec Corporation, Canadian Solar Inc., Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, and First Solar Inc.

GLOBAL SOLAR PANEL RECYCLING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Process

Thermal

Mechanical

Laser

By Type

Monocrystalline

Polycrystalline

Thin Film

By Shelf Life

Normal Loss

Early Loss

By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of APAC

Central and South America (CSA)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

