Global Operational Historian Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Operational Historian Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Operational Historian Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players

Description

Scope of the Report:

The global Operational Historian market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Operational Historian.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Operational Historian market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Operational Historian market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ABB

Aspen Technology

Honeywell

AVEVA Group

Yokogawa

General Electric

PTC

Siemens

IBM

Emerson

Canary Labs

Rockwell Automation

COPA-DATA

Automsoft

ICONICS

OSIsoft

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premises

Cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil and Gas

Marine

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Paper and Pulp

Metals and Mining

Utilities

Data Centers

Others

Table of Contents

1 Operational Historian Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Operational Historian

1.2 Classification of Operational Historian by Types

1.2.1 Global Operational Historian Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Operational Historian Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 On-Premises

1.2.4 Cloud

1.3 Global Operational Historian Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Operational Historian Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Oil and Gas

1.3.3 Marine

1.3.4 Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

1.3.5 Paper and Pulp

1.3.6 Metals and Mining

1.3.7 Utilities

1.3.8 Data Centers

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Operational Historian Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Operational Historian Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Operational Historian Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Operational Historian Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Operational Historian Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Operational Historian Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Operational Historian Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Operational Historian (2014-2024)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 ABB

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Operational Historian Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 ABB Operational Historian Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Aspen Technology

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Operational Historian Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Aspen Technology Operational Historian Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Honeywell

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Operational Historian Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Honeywell Operational Historian Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 AVEVA Group

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Operational Historian Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 AVEVA Group Operational Historian Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Yokogawa

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Operational Historian Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Yokogawa Operational Historian Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 General Electric

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Operational Historian Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 General Electric Operational Historian Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 PTC

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Operational Historian Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 PTC Operational Historian Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Siemens

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Operational Historian Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Siemens Operational Historian Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 IBM

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Operational Historian Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 IBM Operational Historian Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Emerson

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Operational Historian Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Emerson Operational Historian Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Canary Labs

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Operational Historian Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Canary Labs Operational Historian Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Rockwell Automation

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Operational Historian Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Rockwell Automation Operational Historian Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 COPA-DATA

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Operational Historian Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 COPA-DATA Operational Historian Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Automsoft

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Operational Historian Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Automsoft Operational Historian Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 ICONICS

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Operational Historian Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 ICONICS Operational Historian Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.16 OSIsoft

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Operational Historian Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 OSIsoft Operational Historian Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Operational Historian Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Operational Historian Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Operational Historian Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Operational Historian Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Operational Historian Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Operational Historian Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Operational Historian Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Operational Historian Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Operational Historian Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Operational Historian Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Operational Historian Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Operational Historian Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Operational Historian Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Operational Historian Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Operational Historian Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Operational Historian Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Operational Historian Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Operational Historian Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Operational Historian Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Operational Historian Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Operational Historian Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Operational Historian Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Operational Historian Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Operational Historian Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Operational Historian Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 China Operational Historian Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Operational Historian Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Operational Historian Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Operational Historian Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Operational Historian Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Operational Historian Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Operational Historian Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Operational Historian Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Operational Historian Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Operational Historian Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Operational Historian by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Operational Historian Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Operational Historian Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 UAE Operational Historian Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Operational Historian Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Operational Historian Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Operational Historian Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Operational Historian Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Operational Historian Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Operational Historian Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 On-Premises Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Cloud Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Operational Historian Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Operational Historian Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Operational Historian Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Oil and Gas Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Marine Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.5 Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.6 Paper and Pulp Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.7 Metals and Mining Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.8 Utilities Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.9 Data Centers Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.10 Others Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Operational Historian Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Operational Historian Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Operational Historian Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Operational Historian Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Operational Historian Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Operational Historian Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Operational Historian Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Operational Historian Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

