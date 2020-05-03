Global Long Read Sequencing Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Long Read Sequencing Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Long Read Sequencing Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players

Description

Scope of the Report:

The global Long Read Sequencing market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4129112

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Long Read Sequencing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Long Read Sequencing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Long Read Sequencing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Takara Bio

Future Genomics Technologies

Pacific Biosciences of California

NextOmics

BaseClear B.V.

Stratos Genomics

Genome Transcriptome Facility of Bordeaux

Garvan Institute of Medical Research

Quantapore

MicrobesNG

Institute of Integrative Biology of the Cell

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT)

Nanopore Sequencing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Other

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-long-read-sequencing-market-2019-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

Table of Contents

1 Long Read Sequencing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Long Read Sequencing

1.2 Classification of Long Read Sequencing by Types

1.2.1 Global Long Read Sequencing Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Long Read Sequencing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT)

1.2.4 Nanopore Sequencing

1.3 Global Long Read Sequencing Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Long Read Sequencing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Academic Research

1.3.3 Clinical Research

1.3.4 Hospitals & Clinics

1.3.5 Pharma & Biotech Entities

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Long Read Sequencing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Long Read Sequencing Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Long Read Sequencing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Long Read Sequencing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Long Read Sequencing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Long Read Sequencing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Long Read Sequencing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Long Read Sequencing (2014-2024)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Long Read Sequencing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Long Read Sequencing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Takara Bio

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Long Read Sequencing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Takara Bio Long Read Sequencing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Future Genomics Technologies

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Long Read Sequencing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Future Genomics Technologies Long Read Sequencing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Pacific Biosciences of California

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Long Read Sequencing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Pacific Biosciences of California Long Read Sequencing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 NextOmics

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Long Read Sequencing Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 NextOmics Long Read Sequencing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 BaseClear B.V.

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Long Read Sequencing Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 BaseClear B.V. Long Read Sequencing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Stratos Genomics

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Long Read Sequencing Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Stratos Genomics Long Read Sequencing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Genome Transcriptome Facility of Bordeaux

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Long Read Sequencing Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Genome Transcriptome Facility of Bordeaux Long Read Sequencing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Garvan Institute of Medical Research

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Long Read Sequencing Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Garvan Institute of Medical Research Long Read Sequencing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Quantapore

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Long Read Sequencing Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Quantapore Long Read Sequencing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 MicrobesNG

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Long Read Sequencing Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 MicrobesNG Long Read Sequencing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Institute of Integrative Biology of the Cell

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Long Read Sequencing Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Institute of Integrative Biology of the Cell Long Read Sequencing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Long Read Sequencing Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Long Read Sequencing Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Long Read Sequencing Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Long Read Sequencing Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Long Read Sequencing Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Long Read Sequencing Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Long Read Sequencing Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Long Read Sequencing Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Long Read Sequencing Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Long Read Sequencing Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 China Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Long Read Sequencing Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Long Read Sequencing Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Long Read Sequencing by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Long Read Sequencing Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 UAE Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Long Read Sequencing Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Long Read Sequencing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Long Read Sequencing Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT) Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Nanopore Sequencing Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Long Read Sequencing Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Long Read Sequencing Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Long Read Sequencing Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Academic Research Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Clinical Research Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.5 Hospitals & Clinics Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.6 Pharma & Biotech Entities Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.7 Other Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Long Read Sequencing Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Long Read Sequencing Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Long Read Sequencing Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Long Read Sequencing Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Long Read Sequencing Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Long Read Sequencing Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Long Read Sequencing Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Long Read Sequencing Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4129112

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald