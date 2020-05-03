Global GNSS Receivers Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global GNSS Receivers Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global GNSS Receivers Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players

Description

Scope of the Report:

The global GNSS Receivers market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of GNSS Receivers.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the GNSS Receivers market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the GNSS Receivers market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Trimble

Suzhou FOIF Co., Ltd.

Hemisphere GNSS

Topcon

Eos Positioning Systems

CHC Navigation

Septentrio

NavCom Technology

Hexagon (covers NovAtel and Leica Geosystems)

Garmin

PCTEL

Tallysman Wireless

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single-Frequency GNSS Receiver

Multi-GNSS Receiver

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Survey and Mapping

Astronomy

Military & Defense

Agriculture

Others

Table of Contents

1 GNSS Receivers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GNSS Receivers

1.2 Classification of GNSS Receivers by Types

1.2.1 Global GNSS Receivers Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global GNSS Receivers Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Single-Frequency GNSS Receiver

1.2.4 Multi-GNSS Receiver

1.3 Global GNSS Receivers Market by Application

1.3.1 Global GNSS Receivers Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Survey and Mapping

1.3.3 Astronomy

1.3.4 Military & Defense

1.3.5 Agriculture

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global GNSS Receivers Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global GNSS Receivers Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) GNSS Receivers Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) GNSS Receivers Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) GNSS Receivers Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) GNSS Receivers Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) GNSS Receivers Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of GNSS Receivers (2014-2024)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Trimble

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 GNSS Receivers Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Trimble GNSS Receivers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Suzhou FOIF Co., Ltd.

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 GNSS Receivers Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Suzhou FOIF Co., Ltd. GNSS Receivers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Hemisphere GNSS

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 GNSS Receivers Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Hemisphere GNSS GNSS Receivers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Topcon

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 GNSS Receivers Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Topcon GNSS Receivers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Eos Positioning Systems

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 GNSS Receivers Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Eos Positioning Systems GNSS Receivers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 CHC Navigation

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 GNSS Receivers Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 CHC Navigation GNSS Receivers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Septentrio

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 GNSS Receivers Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Septentrio GNSS Receivers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 NavCom Technology

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 GNSS Receivers Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 NavCom Technology GNSS Receivers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Hexagon (covers NovAtel and Leica Geosystems)

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 GNSS Receivers Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Hexagon (covers NovAtel and Leica Geosystems) GNSS Receivers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Garmin

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 GNSS Receivers Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Garmin GNSS Receivers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 PCTEL

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 GNSS Receivers Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 PCTEL GNSS Receivers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Tallysman Wireless

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 GNSS Receivers Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Tallysman Wireless GNSS Receivers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global GNSS Receivers Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global GNSS Receivers Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 GNSS Receivers Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 GNSS Receivers Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global GNSS Receivers Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global GNSS Receivers Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America GNSS Receivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe GNSS Receivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific GNSS Receivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America GNSS Receivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa GNSS Receivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America GNSS Receivers Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America GNSS Receivers Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA GNSS Receivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada GNSS Receivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico GNSS Receivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe GNSS Receivers Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe GNSS Receivers Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany GNSS Receivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK GNSS Receivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France GNSS Receivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia GNSS Receivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy GNSS Receivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific GNSS Receivers Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific GNSS Receivers Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 China GNSS Receivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan GNSS Receivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea GNSS Receivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India GNSS Receivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia GNSS Receivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America GNSS Receivers Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America GNSS Receivers Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil GNSS Receivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina GNSS Receivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia GNSS Receivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue GNSS Receivers by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa GNSS Receivers Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia GNSS Receivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 UAE GNSS Receivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt GNSS Receivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria GNSS Receivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa GNSS Receivers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global GNSS Receivers Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global GNSS Receivers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global GNSS Receivers Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Single-Frequency GNSS Receiver Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Multi-GNSS Receiver Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global GNSS Receivers Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global GNSS Receivers Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 GNSS Receivers Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Survey and Mapping Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Astronomy Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.5 Military & Defense Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.6 Agriculture Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.7 Others Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global GNSS Receivers Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global GNSS Receivers Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global GNSS Receivers Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America GNSS Receivers Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe GNSS Receivers Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific GNSS Receivers Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America GNSS Receivers Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa GNSS Receivers Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

