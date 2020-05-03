Global Core Materials Market 2025 Analysis By Top Companies like Diab, AIREX AG, Hexcel Corporation, EURO-COMPOSITES Corp., The Gill Corporation, Plascore, Inc., Gurit

Global Core Materials Market research report will be a useful guide which will help you to know each and every fact related to industry. The research report speaks to an exhaustive investigation of the worldwide Core Materials Market which will empower the readers to envision future aspects and strategize executions. The report gives developing business sector drivers, challenges, opportunities for ABC Industry. It covers the most recent patterns and recent developments. It identifies the profitmaking opportunities by studying the development opportunities, deals and agreements occurring in Core Materials Market . The report employs robust research methodologies to analyze the Core Materials Market .

Global Core Materials Market By Type {Foam [PVC Foam, PET Foam, SAN Foam, Others (Polystyrene (PS), Polyetherimide (PEI), Polyurethane (PU), Polymethacrylimide (PMI))], Honeycomb (Aluminum, Thermoplastic, Aramid), Balsa)}, End Users (Aerospace, Marine, Wind Energy, Transportation, Construction, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)} – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Core Materials Market is expected to reach USD 2,750.81 million by 2025 and progressing at a significant CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The global core materials market highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Core materials market is dominated by Diab International AB accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by Gurit, Hexcel Corporation and Evonik Industries AG among others.

Diab International AB:

Diab International AB is headquartered at Laholm, Sweden. The company is a privately held company which deals in composite core material development. The company offers various products such as core material, kits operation, finishing, engineering and core infusion. Core material includes Divinycell H, Divinycell Hp Divinycell Hm and others. The company offers its product and services in antennas and radomes, aeronautical, automotive, marine, subsea, transport, construction, shipbuilding, medical technology, sports and leisure, wind energy and others.

The company has international quality certifications which include ISO 9001:2008 (Quality Management System, ISO14001. It has strong global presence in Asia, Europe and America.

GURIT

Founded in 1835 and headquartered in Wattwil, Switzerland. Gurit is engaged in manufacturing, and marketing of advanced composite materials. The company operates through 3 business segments: composite materials, composite components and tooling. Core material products are offered under component materials category which provides different products under structural core material named as PVC SAN, PET, BALSA and others. The company serves to variety of industries including wind energy, aerospace, automotive, rail, industrial, marine and other.

Some of its subsidiaries are Gurit (U.K.), Gurit Services AG (Switzerland), Gurit S.r.l, (Italy), Gurit Automotive Ltd (U.K.), Gurit Balsa S.L. (Spain), Gurit Tooling BV (Netherlands), Gurit (Asia Pacific) Ltd., (Australia), Gurit Tooling (Taicang) Co., Ltd (China) and others. The company has many international quality certifications such as ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), ISO 9001:2008, BS EN ISO 14001:2015, OHSAS 18001:2007 (The Occupational Health & Safety Management System), ISO 14001:2004 (Environmental Management System) and others.

The company provides its product and services in Eastern Middle East and Africa (EMEA), North America, and Asia Pacific region.

Top Market Competitors:-

Diab International AB,

Airex AG,

Hexcel Corporation,

EURO-COMPOSITES,

The Gill Corporation,

Plascore,

Gurit,

Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd.,

Evonik Industries AG,

Armacell International S.A.

among others.

HEXCEL CORPORATION:

Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1948 and headquartered in Connecticut, U.S. The company is a producer of carbon fiber and resin system and manufacturer of honeycomb in aerospace industries. The company operates through three business segments namely Commercial Aerospace, Space & Defense and Industrial. Core material products fall under honeycomb product category which includes products such as HexWeb Honeycomb, HexWeb Engineered Core and HexWeb Acousti-Cap. The company offers its product and services in different industries which include antennas and radomes, aeronautical, automotive, marine, subsea, transport, construction, shipbuilding, medical technology, sports and leisure, wind energy and others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraint:

Growing demand for composites from aerospace and marine industries

Rising demand from the wind energy industry

Market Restraint:

High manufacturing cost

