Global Casting Tape Industry 2019-2025 Market Size, Application, Growth Factors, Top Key Players and Demand Forecast Report

The Global Casting Tape market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The casting tape is easy to unroll, making it versatile for all orthopedic applications. Ranging from 2′ to 4′ yard rolls, it comes in a variety of colors such as purple, green, blue, black, white and red. It is engineered to resist impact and moisture.

The global casting tape market is driven by rising incidences of musculoskeletal problems such as sports, accidents and adventure-related injuries. However, factors such as unfavorable reimbursement policies, can restrain the market growth. Moreover, advancements in casting and splinting materials such as use of fiberglass tape and polyester tape, which give high patient compliance in terms of easy removal with cast saw blade, smooth lamination, improved X-ray radiolucency, will offer lucrative opportunities.

The casting tape market is segmented into Type, Application and Region. The Type segment is bifurcated into Fibreglass Casting Tape, and Polyester Casting Tape. Based on Application, the casting tape market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, and Home Care.

Some of the key players operating in this market Stryker Corporation, Prime Medical Inc., 3M Healthcare, BSN Medical GmbH, AliMed, Corflex Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Patterson Medical Holdings Inc., Zimmer Inc., and Bird & Cronin Inc, among others.

